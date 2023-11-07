Simpli.fi Launches New TV Ad Insights Dashboard to Support Current CTV Offerings

News provided by

Simpli.fi

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

The New Solution Enhances CTV Planning and Enables Optimized Campaign Activations for both Linear TV and Digital Advertising Buyers

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, the Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, today announced the launch of its TV Ad Insights Dashboard. The tool provides advertisers with valuable data about streaming and linear TV advertising trends at the ZIP code level. The TV Ad Insights Dashboard builds on the company's ZTV capability – a unique solution that delivers CTV advertising at a competitive price on high-quality inventory with precise audience targeting, granular reach, and frequency measurement at the household level. 

The TV Ad Insights Dashboard combines Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) and U.S. Census TV viewing data from millions of users across the country, creating visual insights broken down by time of day, network, advertiser, and more. The dashboard advances advertisers' planning capabilities, enabling them to target their message to ZIP codes that index highly to factors such as CTV saturation, audience viewing habits, age, household income, and gender. By optimizing to the most desirable zip codes in a marketing area or cable zone, advertisers can deliver their messages to more relevant audiences and increase the effectiveness of their campaigns. 

"The TV Ad Insights Dashboard provides our customers with valuable planning information in an easy-to-use format. This helps advertisers achieve the best return on their CTV investment while working hand-in-hand with our existing ZTV capability, allowing users to identify and target the most relevant ZIP codes throughout the U.S. By combining both tools, our clients can further enhance their campaigns, maximize their budgets, and extend their reach" said Josh Lehman, VP of Product at Simpli.fi.

While testing with key customers, the TV Ad Insights Dashboard received stellar reviews and immediately demonstrated its effectiveness to users. Additional feedback was gained from these test cases enabling further enhancements to the product's capability. This collaborative approach not only fortifies the new dashboard but also empowers advertisers with even more tools to determine where to best reach their audience and balance ZTV and linear spending more efficiently.

For more information about Simpli.fi's industry-leading programmatic solutions and advanced attribution capabilities, please visit our website.

About Simpli.fi
Simpli.fi is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Simpli.fi

Also from this source

Simpli.fi Appoints Evan Kolter as Chief Financial Officer

Simpli.fi Appoints Evan Kolter as Chief Financial Officer

Simpli.fi, the Advertising Success Platform that provides programmatic advertising and workflow solutions to agencies, brands, and media companies,...
Simpli.fi Recognized as Finalist for 2023 Digiday Awards

Simpli.fi Recognized as Finalist for 2023 Digiday Awards

Simpli.fi, the leading Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.