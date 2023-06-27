Simpli.fi Launches Simpli.fi TV -- New Video Series and Podcast for Agencies and Advertisers to Share Their Unique Perspectives, Experiences and Best Practices Within Adtech

Simpli.fi TV episodes unpack key trends, opportunities, and challenges in marketing, digital, programmatic, creative, connected TV, and more, providing a real-time resource for a rapidly-evolving industry

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, the advertising success platform for agencies, brands, and media companies, announced today that it has launched Simpli.fi TV, a new video series and podcast featuring leaders from across marketing and advertising, allowing them to share their insights, perspectives, and winning strategies in an era of unprecedented change and opportunity.

Hosted by Executive Producer, David McBee, Simpli.fi TV offers short-form video interviews with key figures on the front lines of marketing, digital, programmatic, creative, connected TV, and more. With over 30 episodes published, the in-depth interviews are educational and ideal for viewers wishing to learn from thought leaders across the industry. Consumers can also listen to Simpli.fi TV episodes on their favorite podcast streaming platforms: Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and Google.

"I appreciated the opportunity to speak with David on Simpli.fi TV. It's a great platform to discuss the latest trending topics and delve into some of the challenges in Adtech," said recent interviewee, Charity Huff, CEO of January Springs. "It's great to learn from other thought leaders in the space to see how their success can translate into my success."

The launch of Simpli.fi TV comes on the heels of Simpli.fi's brand transformation earlier this year, when it showcased its evolution from a DSP+ solution provider into the industry's leading Advertising Success Platform — built to deliver the most relevant connections for advertisers, and to drive efficiencies across advertising procurement workflows.

"The launch of Simpli.fi TV is a perfect reflection of our commitment to empowering brands and agencies to maximize relevance," said Jeaneen Andrews-Feldman, CMO at Simpli.fi. "Whether hyper-local campaign targeting, CTV, or the new frontiers of artificial intelligence, Simpli.fi TV will provide the industry with a powerful real-time storytelling resource, while helping educate marketers on the latest best practices and innovative approaches to connecting with their customers."

To learn more about Simpli.fi TV, please visit our website.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading advertising success platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

