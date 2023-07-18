Simpli.fi Launches ZTV, Bringing Highly Competitive Pricing to Audience-Targeted CTV Advertising

Innovative solution advances the state of CTV advertising by delivering granular audience targeting on high-quality inventory at approximately half the cost of similar CTV offerings

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , the Advertising Success Platform that provides programmatic advertising and workflow solutions to agencies, brands, and media companies, today announced ZTV, an addition to its comprehensive suite of CTV advertising solutions. ZTV is an advanced offering that delivers targeted CTV advertising at CPMs in the low teens, which is approximately half the $23 average CPM for CTV advertising, according to Guideline , owner of Standard Media Index. ZTV provides competitive pricing while delivering CTV advertising on high-quality inventory with precise audience targeting, granular reach, and frequency measurement at the household level.

With ZTV, advertisers are able to target campaigns using Simpli.fi's proprietary weighted ZIP code ranking system, based on U.S. Census demographic information and Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) TV viewing data, to identify and target the most relevant ZIP codes out of 41,000+ throughout the U.S. Campaign performance is improved by optimizing campaigns to the ZIP codes that index most highly to their desired audiences, based on demographic, viewing habits, conversion activity, and other factors.

With granular digital reporting and attribution capabilities, ZTV adds to Simpli.fi's robust CTV advertising solutions suite, including:

Household Addressable Targeting using both first-party data and custom audiences based on 3,000+ data variables.

Geo-fencing of locations visited by targeted audiences.

Behavioral Targeting leveraging Simpli.fi's unique unstructured search and contextual data, as well as third-party data segments.

Inventory targeting with Private Marketplaces (PMP) deals and allow lists.

Retargeting of audiences who have visited an advertiser's website or physical store.

ZTV brings significant benefits to multiple advertising use cases, including:

Local advertisers wanting to focus delivery of TV ads on the ZIP codes in their service areas at a lower CPM than typically required for cable zone targeting.

Performance advertisers looking to minimize CPA and/or maximize ROAS measures.

Multi-location businesses such as retail, QSR, franchises, and dealerships that operate in specific trade zones and/or zips. ZTV provides more granular targeting than DMA and Cable Zone buys, while also providing enhanced attribution and reporting insights.

National advertisers wanting to compensate for under-delivery of linear TV by targeting specific ZIP codes that have a relatively higher usage of CTV streaming compared to linear TV viewing.

Media companies offering audience extension services that bundle Simpli.fi's CTV solutions with their owned and operated linear and CTV solutions.

"As the industry prepares for a cookieless future and more consumers continue to cut the cord, this capability will help advertisers reach their target audience while adding CTV into their media mix with a future-proof solution," said Paul Harrison, co-founder and CTO of Simpli.fi. "We're excited to offer this CTV targeting application to further campaign success for our clients and bring the added benefits of digital to TV advertisers."

This offering is a strong addition to Simpli.fi's Advertising Success Platform, which is focused on enabling advertisers and agencies to perform more effectively and efficiently, and maximize ROI on their advertising spend.

