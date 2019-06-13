Simpli.fi Named a 2019 Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine

FT. WORTH, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi , the programmatic platform built for the precision and scale of mobile, OTT/CTV, and display advertising, announced that the company was named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019. The fourth annual list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Simpli.fi was named to the list out of 2,000 submissions.

Employees from each nominated company took part in a survey on topics of trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data, then ranked all employers using a composite score of survey results.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as a Best Workplace for 2019," said Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi. "I believe that our team is the best in the business, and they are the ones that make Simpli.fi a great place to work. I am grateful every day to work with such a fantastic group."

Simpli.fi works in an open, collaborative work environment, which allows team members to grow and achieve personal and company goals. From volunteer days, to active event groups and seasonal events, Simpli.fi exemplifies that hard work and collaboration can lead to overall happiness and success.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is a leader in programmatic advertising. Simpli.fi works with the largest buyers of localized advertising, including brands, agencies, local media groups, networks, and trading desks. These companies utilize Simpli.fi to deliver performance on high volumes of campaigns, and to provide deep insights on their dynamic audiences.

