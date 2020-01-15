Simpli.fi Named a 2020 DMN Awards Finalist

FT. WORTH, Texas, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, the leading programmatic platform for addressable, mobile, and OTT/CTV advertising, announced that the company is a 2020 DMN Awards Finalist in the Mobile Marketing Company category for its innovative mobile targeting solution. DMN, the online resource for marketing data, strategy, and technology, presents awards to outstanding campaigns of the previous year, and to cutting edge marketing technology companies. The finalists and ultimate winners are determined based on rankings given by a panel of independent judges.

Simpli.fi's privacy-friendly advanced mobile-targeting solution was purpose-built to solve the common issues that plague solutions built on mobile ad networks – precision and scale. With Simpli.fi's use of anonymized unstructured data in its mobile targeting approach, a single national campaign can be broken up into a number of localized campaigns relevant to specific markets. This helps advertisers achieve better results by optimizing audiences to local needs and delivering customized creative for different locations.

In addition, Simpli.fi enables advertisers to track online-to-offline conversions by reporting the amount of foot traffic driven to an advertiser's physical location that have previously seen their ad. Additionally, advertisers can determine how much foot traffic was influenced by an ad with Simpli.fi's Geo-Conversion Lift metric.

"We are honored to be recognized by DMN as a top mobile marketing company and we congratulate the other award finalists," said Frost Prioleau, Co-Founder and CEO of Simpli.fi. "We look forward to continuing to build privacy-friendly advertising solutions that help advertisers deliver their messages to their most desirable customers and prospects."

The 2020 DMN Awards will be presented at a ceremony to be held at the Dream Midtown Hotel in New York on Thursday, February 20. More information about the 2020 DMN Awards can be found here.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leader in programmatic advertising built for the precision and scale of addressable, mobile, and OTT/CTV advertising. Simpli.fi works with the world's largest buyers of localized advertising, including multi-location brands, agencies, local media groups, networks, and trading desks. With over 130,000 active daily campaigns run by more than 30,000 active advertisers, Simpli.fi's clients are able to deliver performance on high volumes of campaigns and provide deep insights into their dynamic audiences, bringing them one step closer to truly personalized, one-to-one marketing.

About DMN

DMN covers all aspects of digital and data-driven marketing. In addition to delivering content via newsletters, eBooks, webcasts, podcasts, and custom projects/publications, as well as at DMNews.com, it hosts a number of live events, including the annual 40Under40 Marketing Awards, the DMN Awards, and the DMN Marketing Hall of Femme).

DMN is owned and operated by AC Business Media, Inc., a privately held media and business intelligence company, located at 201 N Main St, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.

