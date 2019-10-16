Simpli.fi Named a Finalist for 2019 MMA SMARTIES X Awards

FT. WORTH, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, the leading programmatic platform for addressable, mobile, and OTT/CTV advertising, announced that it has been shortlisted for the 2019 Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) SMARTIES X Awards for the Location Based Services or Targeting category. The shortlisted campaigns, selected from hundreds of submissions across more than twenty countries, were evaluated by the SMARTIES Screening Council—comprised of over one hundred of the best marketing minds at leading brands, agencies, and technology enablers across the globe. SMARTIES X is the highest achievement across the globe honoring and awarding outstanding innovation resulting in significant business impact for brands, agencies, media companies, and technology providers.

The award honors Simpli.fi's proprietary Geo-Fencing targeting and attribution technology for a Competitor Conquesting campaign conducted in partnership with Bloom, a digital Marketing agency out of Canada, and on behalf of Swimco, the leading swimwear retailer in Canada. By deploying Simpli.fi's Geo-Fencing with Conversion Zone solution across twenty Swimco retail locations, the team was able to drive a 43.6% lift in foot traffic from targeted competitor locations. Simpli.fi's Geo-Conversion Lift reporting also showed that the campaign drove an average of 40 new campaign converters to each store per month.

"We are delighted to see our Geo-Fencing solution and Geo-Conversion Lift reporting recognized by the Mobile Marketing Association," said Frost Prioleau, CEO and Co-Founder of Simpli.fi. "As preferences and buying habits vary from city to city, multi-location brands such as Swimco can benefit from localizing their advertising efforts using Simpli.fi's Geo-Fencing product suite and drive online-to-offline conversions. We are thrilled to be recognized for our leadership in leveraging location data on behalf of marketers truly seeking to connect the dots between online targeting and offline results."

"The shortlist represents the most interesting and innovative work pushing the boundaries of mobile marketing," said MMA's independent jury chairperson, Sherrill Kaplan, Head of Marketing & Sales at Zipcar. The shortlist and final selected winners will be honored this year at the 2019 SMARTIES Awards Celebration of Talent on Wednesday, November 6th at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California.

To learn more about Simpli.fi's Geo-Fencing technology and other award-winning localized programmatic capabilities, reach out to us at hi@simpli.fi.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leader in programmatic advertising built for the precision and scale of addressable, mobile, and OTT/CTV advertising. Simpli.fi works with the world's largest buyers of localized advertising, including multi-location brands, agencies, local media groups, networks, and trading desks. With over 130,000 active daily campaigns run by more than 30,000 active advertisers, Simpli.fi's clients are able to deliver performance on high volumes of campaigns and provide deep insights into their dynamic audiences, bringing them one step closer to truly personalized, one-to-one marketing.

About MMA

The MMA's mission is to enable marketers to drive innovation and enduring business value in an increasingly dynamic and mobile connected world. Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 14 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, tech providers and sellers working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Anchoring the MMA's mission are four core pillars; to cultivate inspiration by driving innovation for the Chief Marketing Officer; to build the mobile marketing capabilities for marketing organizations through fostering know-how and confidence; to champion the effectiveness and impact of mobile through research providing tangible ROI; and to advocate for mobile marketers.

Connect with Simpli.fi:

http://www.simpli.fi

http://www.twitter.com/simpli_fi

https://www.linkedin.com/company/simpli.fi/

https://www.facebook.com/Simpli.fiLocalizedProgrammatic/

Contact:

Katherine Schroeter

SHIFT Communications for Simpli.fi

simpli.fi@shiftcomm.com

SOURCE Simpli.fi

Related Links

https://simpli.fi

