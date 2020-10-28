Simpli.fi Named a Finalist for Best Attribution Tool in 2020 Digiday Technology Awards

FT. WORTH, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi , the leading programmatic platform for CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising, announced that the company is a finalist for the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards in the Best Attribution Tool category. The Digiday Technology Awards recognize the technology modernizing media and marketing.

The award honors Simpli.fi's collaboration with a national, full-service marketing communication firm that focuses on consumer packaged goods advertisers.

Together, they ran a successful addressable CTV campaign for a national pet supply brand that repurposed traditional TV ad creative assets to reach CTV users and drive measurable foot traffic to retail stores where the brand's products were sold.

Simpli.fi's unique CTV advertising with household-level addressable targeting provided the ability to effectively target individual households that met the advertiser's criteria and to attribute incremental foot traffic driven to each location. With over 350 Conversion Zones set around locations such as Wal-Marts and pet supply stores across the nation, the advertiser was able to attribute over 35,700 in-store conversions to the campaign at a Cost Per Visit (CPV) of $5.73.

"We are excited to be named a finalist in the Best Attribution Tool category for the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards," said Ryan Horn, SVP of Marketing at Simpli.fi. "This campaign is a great example of how our attribution capabilities can help national brands utilize addressable CTV to drive measurable foot traffic across the country. We are excited to continue our work with advertisers and agencies as CTV ad spend and streaming services continue to grow ."

Simpli.fi offers advanced attribution capabilities for CTV advertising, including both online and physical in-store attribution, giving advertisers an unprecedented understanding of how their CTV advertising campaigns are performing. Advertisers can attribute a Return on Investment (ROI) to their CTV campaigns by tracking lift in in-store visits, or by tracking online conversions such as visiting an advertiser's website, completing a form-fill, adding a product to a shopping cart, purchasing a product, and more.

Winners of the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards will be announced on November 12, 2020.

For more information about Simpli.fi's advanced attribution capabilities, please visit https://simpli.fi/ .

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leader in programmatic advertising built for the precision and scale of CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising. Simpli.fi works with the world's largest buyers of localized advertising, including multi-location brands, agencies, local media groups, networks, and trading desks. With over 100,000 active daily campaigns run by more than 30,000 active advertisers, Simpli.fi's clients are able to deliver performance on high volumes of campaigns and provide deep insights into their dynamic audiences, bringing them one step closer to truly personalized, one-to-one marketing.

