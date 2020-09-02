Simpli.fi Named A Finalist For The 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award

FT. WORTH, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi , the leading programmatic platform for CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising, announced that they have been named a finalist for the 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Awards. Cynopsis Media has recognized Simpli.fi for the Most Innovative Implementation of Addressable Category, celebrating the best advances in the technology that underpins the media business.

This award honors Simpli.fi's collaboration with one of the world's largest agency holding groups to run addressable CTV campaigns for a national gas station and convenience store chain with more than 750 locations nationwide. With the need to deliver localized messages at scale, the client selected Simpli.fi to take advantage of its industry-leading CTV solution to drive measurable foot traffic to each store location. Simpli.fi's unique CTV advertising with household-level addressable targeting provided the ability to effectively target individual households that met the advertiser's criteria and to attribute incremental foot traffic driven to each location.

Additionally, Simpli.fi provided granular and robust reporting capabilities as well as the ability to seamlessly work alongside third-party measurement tools. The campaign succeeded with an overall Cost Per Visit (CPV) below the advertisers goal, and a $13 CPV for OTT/CTV advertising specifically.

With CTV advertising becoming a driving and dynamic force in the industry, Simpli.fi has seen tremendous growth and traction in the marketplace in 2020. Year to date, Simpli.fi has run over 22,500 CTV campaigns for more than 6,400 unique advertisers allowing brands to reach consumers across both the big screen and small screens seen within millions of households in the United States.

"We are honored to have this campaign and our Addressable CTV advertising solution recognized by Cynopsis Media as a finalist for the 2020 Ad Tech awards," said Frost Prioleau, co-founder and CEO of Simpli.fi. "This campaign showcases the growing trend of national brands localizing advertising to individual markets across the country and reaching consumers at the household level to drive in-store foot traffic, gaining valuable insights and reporting. Stemming from our success with this client, we additionally look forward to being their exclusive always-on addressable programmatic partner moving forward."

The shortlist and final selected winners will be honored at the virtual Cynopsis Digital Award Ceremony on Tuesday, December 1st.

