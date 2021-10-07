Simpli.fi Named in Dallas Business Journals Best Places to Work List 2021

FT. WORTH, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, announced it was included in the Dallas Business Journals Best Places to Work 2021 list. Selected companies were divided into five different categories based on the number of employees, of which Simpli.fi was honored in the large sized company category.

The nineteenth annual list is comprised of 100 companies based on the feedback received from an employee engagement survey. This year, Dallas Business Journal sifted through over 380 qualified companies, but verified their top companies through the use of a third-party which oversaw the employee engagement survey.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top place to work by the Dallas Business Journal," said Liz Brockey, CCO of Simpli.fi. "Our team members have always been what sets Simpli.fi apart and to receive this award based on their own feedback is a truly special moment for us as it encapsulates the type of environment we have always strived to create."

Simpli.fi was recognized for fostering a work culture that encourages team members to share ideas, solve problems, and get advice from their peers and the leadership team. The company continues to practice servant leadership where roadblocks are removed so teams can perform at their highest levels, whether that be remotely or in person.

"Empowering our talented team is vital to our continued success," states Brockey. "By creating a connected and satisfied workforce, Simpli.fi has accomplished better results with clients as well as an achievable mission statement for the company."

Winning companies will be honored and rankings for each category will be announced at an event on Oct. 21 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is a leading provider of workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions, serving over 1,400 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and to maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 120,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month.

