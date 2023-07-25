Simpli.fi Named in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Ad Tech Platforms

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , the advertising success platform for agencies, brands, and media companies, announced today its inclusion in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Ad Tech Platforms. Simpli.fi has been recognized by Gartner in this Market Guide, which defines the ad tech market as "technology for managing digital advertising across channels and devices, including display, video, streaming TV and audio, in-app (including games), social, and search. It provides functions for campaign planning, media buying, advertising analysis, optimization and automation."

As per Gartner analysis "digital advertising is the No. 1 channel by spend allocation, and ad tech platforms facilitate a growing portion of this spend. Digital marketing leaders should match their ad tech and media buying vendor needs with market developments in identity, privacy, consent and measurement."

To Simpli.fi, this recognition further complements the company's growth strategy while serving its customers and delivering a platform that empowers advertisers to maximize relevance and increase campaign performance.

Simpli.fi believes that as ad tech platforms continue to rapidly evolve, more companies will tap into this technology. This Market Guide presents the following key recommendations to digital marketing leaders when assessing ad tech platforms:

"Ensure that ad tech platforms offer either native solutions or integration with best-of breed providers in identity resolution, consent and preference management, and data clean rooms to improve connections between brand and media partner's first-party datasets while cookie deprecation is still on the horizon.

Monitor ad and marketing solutions to ensure compliance, effectiveness and return on investment in the face of shifting privacy landscapes and to maintain targeting and measurement capabilities in cross-channel campaign management.

Avoid shiny object syndrome: many new channels require significant financial commitment and may transact via cost-per-impression (CPM), cost-per-click (CPC) and/or cost-per-conversion event.

Leverage ad tech providers' connections with integrated suites for data and cloud services to streamline and consolidate ad tech partner management, but keep an eye on emerging providers for best-in-class solutions."

"We're happy to be recognized in this Gartner Market Guide for Ad Tech Platforms," said Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi. "Our team is focused on providing innovative and comprehensive media buying solutions that help advertisers and agencies achieve success."

Gartner subscribers can view the report at Gartner® Market Guide for Ad Tech Platforms, May 2023 .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

