Simpli.fi Named to the AdExchanger 2020 Programmatic Power Players List

FT. WORTH, Texas, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , a leading programmatic platform for CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising, announced that the company was named to the 2020 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players list. The Programmatic Power Players is AdExchanger's definitive guide to the top agencies, tech providers, and other strategic advisors offering programmatic marketing and advertising services. Curated by AdExchanger's editorial team, this new, annual list serves as an invaluable resource for marketers and publishers looking to identify their next trusted business partner.

Simpli.fi was selected as a top programmatic platform and strategic partner based on its innovative programmatic advertising solutions including its advanced CTV advertising, household addressable targeting, and its best-in-class managed service offering.

Simpli.fi has expanded its advertising offerings to include the ability to precisely target individual households, across all household-level devices including CTV devices, on a national scale. With the ability to reach over 126 million U.S. Households, advertisers can tap into Simpli.fi's Addressable Audience Curation tool to create addressable audiences in real-time based on over 500 demographic, financial, and location variables.

Additionally, Simpli.fi provides advertisers with advanced attribution capabilities including ZIP+4 level reporting, the ability to track lift in in-store visits and/or attribute online conversions such as visiting an advertiser's website, completing a form-fill, adding a product to a shopping cart, purchasing a product, and more. Advertisers can also derive additional attribution data and insights from their advertising campaigns by passing back a purchase value and order ID to provide a Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) measurement.

"We are thrilled to be included on the inaugural AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players list," said Ryan Horn, SVP of Marketing at Simpli.fi. "The power of Simpli.fi's industry-leading programmatic solutions as well as advanced attribution capabilities, give advertisers an unprecedented advantage when it comes to advertising performance and insight."

The 2020 Programmatic Power Players companies were chosen from hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger's editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies, and client references.

For more information about Simpli.fi's platform and capabilities, please visit https://simpli.fi/ .

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leader in programmatic advertising built for the precision and scale of CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising. Simpli.fi works with the world's largest buyers of localized advertising, including multi-location brands, agencies, local media groups, networks, and trading desks. With over 130,000 active daily campaigns run by more than 30,000 active advertisers, Simpli.fi's clients are able to deliver performance on high volumes of campaigns and provide deep insights into their dynamic audiences, bringing them one step closer to truly personalized, one-to-one marketing.

Media Contact:

Katie McGovern

SHIFT Communications for Simpli.fi

[email protected]

SOURCE Simpli.fi

Related Links

https://simpli.fi

