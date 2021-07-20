Simpli.fi Named to the AdExchanger 2021 Programmatic Power Players List

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, announced that the company has been named to the AdExchanger 2021 Programmatic Power Players List, an annual list that serves as a resource for marketers and publishers looking to identify their next trusted business partner in the programmatic space.

Simpli.fi was recognized as a top programmatic platform and strategic partner based on its innovative programmatic advertising solutions including its advanced CTV advertising, household addressable targeting, and its best-in-class managed service offering. The company's industry-leading Addressable Programmatic solutions, as well as its advanced OTT/CTV advertising offerings, provide advertisers with the ability to precisely target at scale nationwide and drive measurable results with both online and offline attribution.

"We are thrilled to once again be included in AdExchanger's Power Players List," said Ryan Horn, SVP of Marketing at Simpli.fi. "This acknowledgement is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to our company and clients. Within the past year we have expanded our omnichannel capabilities and strengthened our offering to help alleviate pain points for our customers and increase their efficiency and profitability. We're excited to continue this upward trajectory and provide industry-leading solutions for our clients."

More than 30,000 active advertisers, such as independent advertising agencies, multi-location brands, local media groups, networks, and trading desks, run over 120,000 active daily campaigns with Simpli.fi. These campaigns leverage Simpli.fi's innovative solutions that provide unparalleled opportunities for precise household-level targeting at scale, combine the impact of TV with the precision of digital, and offer granular reporting and attribution capabilities.

The 2021 Programmatic Power Players companies were chosen from hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger's editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies and client references.

