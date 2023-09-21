Simpli.fi Recognized as Finalist for 2023 Digiday Awards

News provided by

Simpli.fi

21 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Advertising Success Platform Chosen as a Finalist in the Best Branding Campaign B2B Category Highlighting New Brand Identity

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, the leading Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, has been named a finalist for the 2023 Digiday Awards in the Best Branding Campaign B2B category. These awards represent the media outlet's annual recognition of the companies, campaigns, and creatives modernizing media and marketing, and identifies those pushing the envelope and connecting deeper with their audiences through a variety of innovative tactics.

"We are honored to receive this recognition as we position Simpli.fi as the brand of choice for advertisers, distinguishing itself with trust-based transparency, flexible services that meet the customer where they are and as the industry's most data-driven DSP," said Jeaneen Andrews-Feldman, CMO of Simpli.fi. "We have always been a high-growth leader in the space, and our brand transformation allowed us to enhance our core mission of enabling brands and agencies to maximize their relevance in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered. Additionally, it exemplifies our commitment to innovation while operating with a customer-first mindset."

Simpli.fi, which is backed by leading private equity firms GTCR and Blackstone, is a holistic Advertising Success Platform that spans best-in-class programmatic solutions such as CTV, addressable, mobile, video, display, native, and audio - as well as omnichannel managed services and workflow software. Simpli.fi enables its customers to drive efficiencies across advertisement procurement workflows and empowers clients to target audiences with increased precision and granularity, maximizing the performance of their advertising budgets by reaching the most relevant consumers.

Recent acquisitions in the media buying and software management solution space such as BluHorn, CoreMedia Systems, Advantage Software, and Bidtellect further enable Simpli.fi to increase scalability, efficiency, and profitability for clients. This scale up broadens and strengthens the company's offerings to its target customers and allows Simpli.fi to better meet the demands of the rapidly changing industry. The recent acquisitions and company growth initiated the rebrand work alongside the organization's P.E. firm Blackstone Brand Strategy & Transformation team to expand beyond a DSP+ solution provider.

Simpli.fi's platform has been used by more than 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands, executing more than 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers each month. Simpli.fi's platform includes connected tools, solutions, and products tailor-made for advertisers to amplify relevance and multiply results.

The 2023 Digiday Awards were chosen from hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. Judges from leading organizations including NBCUniversal and TikTok evaluated entries based on innovation, creativity, consumer value, and results utilizing KPIs, financial performance, creative evidence, and links to support their choices.

About Simpli.fi
Simpli.fi is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE Simpli.fi

