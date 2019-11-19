Simpli.fi Recognized as One of the Top 100 Places to Work for 2019 by Dallas Morning News For Fourth Consecutive Year

FT. WORTH, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, the leading programmatic platform for addressable, mobile, and OTT/CTV advertising, announced that it has been ranked third in the Medium-Size Business category as one of the Top 100 Places to Work in Dallas Ft. Worth. This is the fourth year in a row that Simpli.fi has had the honor of being recognized as a top place to work. Seen as Dallas' definitive guide for the best places to work in the region, the Dallas Morning News Top 100 Places to Work voted on by employees that evaluate companies based on their performance in leadership, sense of mission, career opportunities, culture, pay and benefits. Along with ranking third for Top Places to Work, Simpli.fi's CEO Frost Prioleau has been named Top Midsize Company CEO for 2019. This is Prioleau's second year being recognized as a top leader in the Medium-Size Business category.

Simpli.fi was recognized for their excellence in company leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility and diversity. Simpli.fi is committed to fostering an open, collaborative work environment with bright, passionate individuals. Simpli.fi employees are encouraged to share ideas, solve problems and seek advice from their peers and leadership. With volunteer days, active event groups, and seasonal events, Simpli.fi employees have the opportunity to impact change and further innovation within the company, while still having fun and maintaining a meaningful work-life balance.

"Congratulations to all the companies recognized in the Top 100 Places to Work by Dallas Morning News," said CEO Frost Prioleau. "We are honored to be amongst them. At Simpli.fi we are fortunate to have an incredible team of talented and smart people, who are also a ton of fun. It is a privilege to work with them."

Having an open culture, a focus on servant leadership, and building continuing education into daily work has not only helped Simpli.fi grow but has also served as the building blocks for creating a best-in-class organization dedicated to serving clients. Additionally, to foster relationship building efforts amongst teammates, Simpli.fi is proud to support and partner with numerous philanthropic organizations in the Fort Worth community, including the Como Community Center.

Founded in 2010, Fort Worth-based Simpli.fi is focused on providing advertisers with the precision and scale of addressable, mobile, and OTT/CTV advertising. The company now has more than 300 employees and runs more than 130,000 active daily programmatic ad campaigns on its platform. Simpli.fi was named a 2019 Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine for the second year in a row, and recently was selected as a finalist in the Location Based Services or Targeting category for the Mobile Marketing Association's SMARTIES X awards.

