Simpli.fi Unveils Next Generation AI-Driven Advertising Solutions, Powered by the Company's Highly Granular Unstructured Data Set and Unmatched Campaign Volume

Simpli.fi Autopilot AI and Media Planner Solutions Deliver Unparalleled Precision and Performance for Advertisers of All Sizes

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , the Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, today announced new AI-powered programmatic advertising solutions, allowing companies of all sizes to unlock the future of advertising to drive business growth. Both products will be fully available in January 2025.

Simpli.fi's new AI tools will help companies achieve their advertising goals, regardless of their budget. The tools are simple and quick to use, offering tangible and actionable outputs that enable companies to focus on driving business results.

Simpli.fi Autopilot AI, is an innovative AI-powered platform that makes it easy for advertisers to plan, launch, and monitor targeted ad campaigns in a few minutes, with no training.

Simpli.fi's AI powered Media Planner enables sophisticated media buyers to plan and execute highly customized campaigns in conjunction with Simpli.fi's Pro Self-Service model.

"I expect Simpli.fi's solutions to redefine AI-driven advertising, as they are built on our unique unstructured data capabilities," said Frost Prioleau, co-founder and CEO of Simpli.fi. "These capabilities provide more granular audience targeting and analysis than the prepackaged audience segments used by other platforms. Combined with Simpli.fi's unparalleled scale – over 140,000 campaigns each month across diverse verticals – our solutions are poised to outperform anything in the marketplace today."

Autopilot AI :

Simpli.fi's new, all-in-one AI tool, Autopilot AI, offers businesses of all sizes an omnichannel solution that can be up and running in five minutes, with no campaign minimum, plus low pay as you go credit card billing, ensuring an accessible price of entry.

Autopilot AI allows anyone, including small and medium sized companies with little or no advertising or campaign experience, to plan, launch, optimize, and monitor targeted ad campaigns. The tool leverages the power of programmatic advertising to place content in front of the best audiences, in the best places, to drive business results. It includes:

Brand Insights at login, offering a simple 'cheat sheet' on how to build a campaign with top keywords, categories, and personas.

at login, offering a simple 'cheat sheet' on how to build a campaign with top keywords, categories, and personas. A Campaign Builder with Audience Selection, which provides powerful, proven engagement strategies, leveraging Simpli.fi's unmatched data sets and best practices.

with which provides powerful, proven engagement strategies, leveraging Simpli.fi's unmatched data sets and best practices. The Creative Ad Builder, which provides creative assets for advertising campaigns by leveraging website content, making sure that new programmatic advertisers are set up for success and aren't slowed down due to lack of ads.

which provides creative assets for advertising campaigns by leveraging website content, making sure that new programmatic advertisers are set up for success and aren't slowed down due to lack of ads. Campaign Review, issued automatically which provides a look-back campaign analysis including three areas of success plus a recommendation for next steps.

AI-Powered Media Planner :

For more experienced customers, Simpli.fi's new Media Planner uses AI to translate marketing goals into a plan of action, leveraging the company's wealth of programmatic media, data, and best practices to provide specific recommendations on which audiences to target, and which media and data strategies will deliver the most impact.

In addition to campaign audience, media, and budget guidance, the Planner features a Campaign Creator, which can generate creative assets, removing the time required to create powerful, engaging campaigns.

Shortly after the initial launch, Simpli.fi's new Planner will have several additional AI-powered tools including search and social capabilities, allowing clients to incorporate search and walled garden campaigns alongside programmatic buys to have a complete view of comprehensive strategies in one place. Additionally, Simpli.fi will leverage its expertise in linear TV planning from its Advantage and Core Media solutions to include capabilities that link CTV with linear TV, to support true omnichannel media buying.

"Many companies in the adtech space are announcing AI features that are truly prompt-only chat-style tools. Our solutions will deliver an AI enabled end-to-end flow that takes an advertiser through the entire advertising process from planning, execution, optimization, all the way to analysis," said Paul Harrison, co-founder and CTO of Simpli.fi. "We believe our key to success will be easy-to-use AI solutions which help our customers save time, achieve better results, and that are transparent and directly actionable."

For more information about Simpli.fi's new AI tools, please see here. To learn about our industry-leading programmatic solutions and advanced attribution capabilities, please visit our Simpli.fi .

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 40,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR. To learn more about Simpli.fi, please visit Simpli.fi .

