Simpli.fi Wins Mobile Marketing Award for Most Effective Retail Campaign

FT. WORTH, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, today announced that it won the Mobile Marketing Magazine's award for the Most Effective Retail Campaign.

The Effective Mobile Marketing Awards honor Simpli.fi's collaboration with a full-service agency to run location-based advertising campaigns for a national grocery retailer with more than 300 store locations across the U.S. With the need to drive increases in the average purchase amount per shopper and in-store foot traffic, Simpli.fi created a custom campaign to deliver localized execution on a national scale with a combination of Geo-Fencing, Addressable Geo-Fencing, and Search Retargeting.

The grocer utilized Simpli.fi's advanced Geo-Fencing technology to precisely target customers after they left the store to promote repeat business. Additionally, the advertiser tapped into Simpli.fi's advanced Addressable solutions to reach new customers across all devices at the household-level. Simpli.fi's Geo-Fencing solution was also used to conquest competitors' shoppers and redirect them to the brand's storefronts. Overall, Simpli.fi was able to manage thousands of localized promotions running simultaneously across the country and successfully reached over 24 million unique users, resulting in a combined 119,448 store visits, as well as an average Cost per Visit (CPV) of $4.48.

"We are honored to win this award and to be recognized for leading the way with our location-based targeting solutions," said Ryan Horn, SVP of Marketing at Simpli.fi. "Our advanced attribution capabilities and granular location-based targeting technologies provides national brands with a scalable solution for localized advertising. This campaign exemplifies the impact Simpli.fi can have in helping our clients achieve measurable results."

