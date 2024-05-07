Simpli.fi's Chief Customer Officer Elizabeth Maughon Named One of AdMonsters and AdExchanger's 2024 Top Women in Media & Ad Tech

Maughon honored for the second time in the "Magnanimous Mentors" category

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi , the Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, announced that Elizabeth Maughon, Chief Customer Officer, was honored as one of the Top Women in Media & Ad Tech by AdExchanger and AdMonsters. This marks the second time Maughon has been recognized in the "Magnanimous Mentors" category, which honors women who make an extraordinary impact on the careers of their colleagues.

In addition to overseeing department operations for nearly 200 team members, Maughon leads the company's integration of AI within its Client Success department. As AI continues to reshape the digital advertising industry, she mentors her team in this strategic transition to ensure they are confident with the new AI integrations and possess the tools needed to continue to drive efficient optimization.

"Liz is a natural mentor, and that has been evident since she started at Simpli.fi 13 years ago," said Frost Prioleau, co-founder and CEO of Simpli.fi. "She is genuinely invested in helping others succeed, both on her own team and across the company. It is very fitting that she is being recognized as a 'Magnanimous Mentor' within the industry."

Maughon understands the importance of fostering a culture of leadership throughout all levels of the company to create happy employees and a thriving company. As a true servant-leader who focuses on the growth and well-being of her employees, she plays a vital role in Simpli.fi's acquisition process, and leads M&A employee and culture integration.

Having worked on all sides of the digital marketing environment and with many start-ups, Maughon has a proven track record of creating, developing, and managing consistent and profitable growth within multiple organizations. Maughon holds a Bachelor's Degree in Government/Pre-Law from the University of Texas at Dallas and a Master's Degree in Digital Marketing from East Tennessee State University.

Honorees for each category will be announced at The Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Awards Gala on Monday, June 3 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR. To learn more about Simpli.fi, please visit Simpli.fi .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Simpli.fi