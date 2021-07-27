Simpli.fi's Sandra Murillo Sareyko Announced as Winner of Cynopsis 2021 Top Women in Media Award

FT. WORTH, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, announced that Sandra Murillo Sareyko, Vice President of Sales, of the e-Commerce, D2C, and International group, was honored with the 2021 Cynopsis Top Women in Media award in the Tech Leaders category. The past year has called for exceptional innovation and this award tributes those who rose to the challenge and went above and beyond. Honorees are risk-takers who are instrumental in creating and executing strategy in tech.

Sareyko led the industry in high growth areas during a time when the pandemic was altering the entire market. Her primary focus was to help brands use e-commerce to grow their customer bases by leveraging their first party data as well as Simpli.fi's real-time audience curation tool within Simpli.fi's own unique addressable platform. In addition, Sareyko and her team have been instrumental in the rollout and launch of Simpli.fi's online attribution capabilities for their advanced CTV advertising solution. This capability allowed advertisers to drive, and measure, online sales when it was most crucial. During the pandemic when in-store foot traffic came to a near halt, it was vital that advertisers could correctly analyze the performance of their campaigns in converting online sales.

"Sandra is a results driven leader as she consistently leads her team by example, experience, and empathy," said Frost Prioleau, co-founder and CEO of Simpli.fi. "She is generous and forward-thinking in nature and takes the time to connect with her colleagues to help drive a great culture of positivity and self-empowerment. We are excited to see Sandra honored yet again for this award."

In 2020, Sareyko was able to propel her team forward as she played an instrumental role in the development and monetization of addressable CTV by the largest broadcast station groups and cable companies in the U.S. The Advanced TV team also helped clients quickly pivot into verticals, geographies, and messaging that excelled during the pandemic.

Simpli.fi has run over 26,000 CTV campaigns for more than 7,000 unique advertisers so far in 2021, largely due to Sareyko's team's contribution and effort towards helping brands drive performance with CTV advertising.

The selected winners will be honored this year at the 2021 Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, October 27th in New York City.

Simpli.fi is a leading provider of workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions, serving over 1400 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and to maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 120,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month.

