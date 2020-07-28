Simpli.fi's Sandra Murillo Sareyko Announced as Winner of Cynopsis Top Women in Media Award

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi , the leading programmatic platform for CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising, announced that Sandra Murillo Sareyko, Vice President of Platform Sales, Advanced TV & Addressable Solutions, was honored with the 2020 Cynopsis Top Women in Media award in the Tech Leaders category. This award recognizes trailblazers who push the industry forward while empowering and inspiring others. Those who are characterized as innovators, risk-takers, and instrumental in executing strategy are selected as winners each year.

Sareyko's primary focus at Simpli.fi is to ensure the company's programmatic advertising platform is adopted by cable network groups, TV station holding companies, and streaming television platforms to power their audience extension efforts across CTV, digital display, and mobile advertising. Her efforts working with these clients have helped them to deliver a broader and more effective set of solutions to their customers, and to increase their advertising revenues. Over the past year, Sareyko and her team have been instrumental in the roll-out and monetization of Simpli.fi's Addressable CTV advertising solution by the largest broadcast station groups and cable companies in the United States.

In her most recent endeavor, Saryeko and her team have helped Simpli.fi partners take advantage of Simpli.fi's CTV online attribution capabilities, which allow advertisers to measure website visits and purchases from households that have viewed CTV ads. This capability has been particularly important during recent months when many advertisers' physical locations have been closed. The website attribution capability enables advertisers to attribute a Return on Investment (ROI) to their CTV campaigns by tracking online conversions, such as visiting an advertiser's website, completing a form-fill, adding a product to a shopping cart, purchasing a product, and more to better understand how their advertising campaigns are performing. A leader in programmatic CTV advertising, Simpli.fi has run over 20,500 CTV campaigns for more than 6,100 unique advertisers so far in 2020, a pace that is more than double that of 2019.

"We are beyond proud to see Sandra honored with this well-deserved award," said Frost Prioleau, co-founder and CEO of Simpli.fi. "She is a fantastic team member, a natural mentor, and role model to those who interact with her both within the company and in the industry as a whole."

The selected winners will be honored this year at the 2020 Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards Ceremony in October.

