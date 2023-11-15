Simplify Options Trading: Bybit Launches New Easy Options Feature

Bybit

15 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce the launch of Easy Options — a new, user-friendly tool designed to simplify options trading. This groundbreaking feature, available from Nov. 15, 2023, streamlines options trading, allowing users to easily identify and capitalize on opportunities.

Easy Options is an entry-level tool that eliminates the complex process of filtering through numerous expiration dates and prices. By showcasing popular options and crucial information, it enables users to quickly grasp profit opportunities with a one-click buy solution.

Easy Options comes with exploration and selection functions. These include:

  • Popular Option Recommendations: Handpicked options for effective trading
  • Tracking of Large Transactions: Insight into significant market movements
  • Simplified Selection Process: Easy-to-understand presentation of profit conditions, costs, and price movements

This feature is particularly beneficial for beginners, traders seeking profit opportunities, and those who wish to emulate expert traders. 

Easy Options can be used with Bybit's Unified Trading Account (UTA), which enhances trading efficiency. The UTA system lowers margin requirements on hedged positions, thus increasing capital efficiency by using profits from winning positions to offset losses in the same portfolio.

"Our aim at Bybit has always been to make trading accessible and efficient for everyone," said Sebastian Gawenda, Global Head of Options at Bybit. "With Easy Options, we're lowering the entry barrier for novice traders, providing them with the tools to understand and leverage market dynamics effectively."

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

