JOTO PR Disruptors™ has signed SHIP.com, a SaaS shipping platform revolutionizing fulfillment for online sellers, to amplify its mission of simplifying logistics, empowering entrepreneurs, and driving sustainable growth through innovative, human-centered shipping solutions.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As e-commerce entrepreneurs face increasing logistical complexity in a fragmented digital market, SHIP.com is emerging as a vital ally, simplifying fulfillment with a platform built for real people, not just algorithms. The SaaS shipping platform transforms shipping data into actionable intelligence, offering a lifeline to direct sellers and e-commerce platforms overwhelmed by manual processes.

“They aren’t just moving boxes; they are restoring sanity to entrepreneurs. By removing the friction from fulfillment, they allow business owners to get back to what they actually love doing—building their business.”

JOTO PR Disruptors™ signed the innovative shipping technology provider because its mission to humanize logistics—pairing API-first technology with real human support—aligns perfectly with the agency's Anti-PR® philosophy of elevating companies that solve real-world problems with disruptive efficacy. SHIP.com challenges the status quo of impersonal, private-equity-backed giants by prioritizing trust, ease, and time savings for the people behind the packages.

"SHIP.com is solving the silent killer of small business growth: the logistical burnout that happens after the sale," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR™. "They aren't just moving boxes; they are restoring sanity to entrepreneurs. By removing the friction from fulfillment, they allow business owners to get back to what they actually love doing—building their business."

The partnership will leverage JOTO PR's signature Anti-PR® strategy to solidify SHIP.com's position as a leader in logistics technology. The campaign will position the company as the premier partner for direct sales platforms and emerging e-commerce sellers, highlighting its ability to integrate in hours rather than months and eliminate manual bottlenecks. By focusing on the tangible impact of "one brand, two doors"—supporting both platform ecosystems and individual sellers—JOTO PR will underscore SHIP.com's role in scalable, sustainable growth.

With ambitious goals to support thousands of new subscribers and platform partners, SHIP.com is addressing a critical need for simplicity at scale. Its unique approach offers an emotionally relieving alternative to complex systems, ensuring that technology serves the user, not the other way around.

"The conversation in logistics has been dominated by automation at the expense of the human experience," Helms continued. "SHIP.com proves you can have enterprise-grade tech without losing the personal touch. They are the systems-first solution for the anti-hustle generation, proving that you can scale a business without sacrificing your life to the process."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About SHIP.com

SHIP.com is a SaaS shipping platform that simplifies fulfillment for online sellers and commerce platforms. By combining embedded, API-first shipping technology with a seller-friendly user experience and real human support, SHIP.com helps entrepreneurs reclaim time, protect margins, and scale sustainably.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR