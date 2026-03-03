WinMagic Partners with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to Redefine Cybersecurity by Eliminating Human Error

JOTO PR Disruptors™ has signed WinMagic, a cybersecurity innovator, to elevate its leadership in eliminating human dependency from authentication systems and driving awareness for its groundbreaking passwordless technology, MagicEndpoint, which redefines security by anchoring trust to devices rather than users.

TAMPA, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cyberattacks increasingly exploit human behavior through authentication fatigue and social engineering, WinMagic is pioneering a new security paradigm that removes people from the critical path of machine-speed threats. Its breakthrough solutions challenge a fundamental design flaw in modern cybersecurity: the reliance on user action to prevent breaches.

“They’ve recognized that the endless cycle of passwords isn’t just friction, it’s a vulnerability. In a world of temporary fixes, WinMagic delivers a permanent solution.” - Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

JOTO PR Disruptors™ signed the visionary cybersecurity company because its mission to deliver structurally safer authentication aligns perfectly with the agency's Anti-PR® philosophy of championing companies with proven, category-defining solutions. WinMagic's MagicEndpoint technology isn't an incremental improvement; it's a new class of security that makes passwords and user prompts obsolete by design.

Through this partnership, JOTO PR will utilize its Anti-PR® strategy to amplify WinMagic's leadership in cybersecurity innovation. The campaign will position WinMagic as an authority in the field and highlight how its endpoint-anchored approach provides continuous, resilient security.

With human error cited in up to 95% of breaches, WinMagic's architecture provides a timely and critical shift. By anchoring trust to the cryptographic integrity of the device itself, solutions like MagicEndpoint create a continuity of trust that cannot be compromised by a stolen password or a fatigued user clicking "approve."

"The conversation around security has been stuck on adding more steps for users. WinMagic changes that conversation entirely," Helms continued. "They are proving that true security is invisible and continuous, built into the device itself. This isn't just about making things passwordless for convenience; it's about making the system fundamentally stronger. That's a disruptive truth the market needs to hear."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About WinMagic

WinMagic is a cybersecurity innovator redefining digital trust through No User Action authentication and endpoint-anchored identity. With nearly 30 years of expertise in applied cryptography and endpoint security, the WinMagic team delivers continuous, invisible protection that eliminates MFA fatigue, phishing risk, and session vulnerabilities. Its flagship technology, MagicEndpoint, verifies identity where trust is enforceable—on the device, not the user—while WinMagic's Secure Internet vision enables secure access without passwords or prompts. Guided by high standards and strong ethics, WinMagic protects the freedom to work, think, and share securely in a digital world.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR