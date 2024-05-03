Simplilearn and Caltech CTME Celebrates 5th Convocation with 750+ Graduates

BENGALURU, India, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , the world's leading online bootcamp for digital skills training, along with Caltech CTME, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its fifth convocation ceremony, celebrating the graduation of 765 learners across various programs. Sponsoring the event were Dr. Rick Hefner (Executive Director of Caltech CTME), Mr Mike Ash (Program Director at Caltech CTME), and Mr. Anand Narayanan (CPO at Simplilearn).

Learners from diverse backgrounds have graduated in the following categories: Post Graduate Program in Cloud Computing | Post Graduate Program in DevOps | Post Graduate Program in Full Stack Web Development | Post Graduate Program in Data Science | Post Graduate Program in AI and Machine Learning . These programs provide learners with an expert-led curriculum that matches the industry requirements. The programs have flexible schedules so working professionals can fit them into their busy lives. The convocation ceremony marked a significant milestone for Simplilearn and its learners. The ceremony was filled with enthusiastic, energetic, and excited students.

Congratulating the post-graduates at the ceremony, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Financial Officer, Simplilearn, said, "I am thrilled to be a part of this convocation and surrounded by people working hard to achieve their academic and career growth. On behalf of Simplilearn, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all who have completed their postgraduate programs. This convocation highlights Simplilearn's commitment to delivering strong career outcomes to all our learners through our programs. These courses are designed to equip learners with the skill set required to succeed in the current evolving job market and ensuring that our learners are ready for whatever the professional world offers."

"As partners in education, we at Caltech CTME are immensely proud of the dedication and achievements demonstrated by each graduate. This commitment to enhance the skills in areas crucial to today's digital landscape reflects the need for professionals to be on par with the industry demands to thrive and succeed in the rapidly changing digital economy. The quality of the programs offered jointly by Simplilearn and Caltech CTME ensures that learners are equipped with the right skills in real time. We congratulate each graduate and look forward to witnessing their continued success as they embark on their professional journeys," said Dr. Rick Hefner, Caltech CTME

Ms. Renuka Perumal, a learner from the Post Graduate Program in Full Stack Stack Development, shared, "My experience with the program was awesome. Being a mom and restarting my career after a five-year break was not an easy job for me. I'm so glad I found Simplilearn, which helped me find the right career path. I chose the Full Stack Web Development program from Caltech CTME. I had a wonderful experience with the trainers who guided me in shaping the process. I highly recommend joining this program to get back the confidence inside us. Thanks."

This convocation marks the beginning of a new chapter for the graduates, who will venture into the workforce armed with in-demand skills and knowledge. Simplilearn remains committed to supporting lifelong learning journeys and looks forward to witnessing the continued success of its alumni.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, large corporations, and governments, Simplilearn role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career and/or business goals.

