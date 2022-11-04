SIMPLILEARN AND THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, IRVINE DIVISION OF CONTINUING EDUCATION PARTNER FOR A CYBERSECURITY BOOT CAMP

The boot camp is for aspiring security analysts, network consultants, and penetration testers

Applicants who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline can apply for the boot camp

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, announced its partnership with the University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (UCI DCE) for a Cybersecurity boot camp . The boot camp will provide expertise on offensive and defensive enterprise cybersecurity and give information on malware analysis, ethical hacking, securing applications, and the like. The cybersecurity boot camp is best suited for aspiring security analysts, network consultants, penetration testers, and aspirants for other related roles. To apply for the program, the learner should be at least 18 years and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Work experience is preferable but not mandatory; likewise, prior knowledge of programming is not required to apply for the boot camp.

This comprehensive program focuses on topics such as Web Application Penetration Testing, Application Security, Ethical Hacking, Threat Hunting, Malware and Ransomware Analysis, Cryptography, and Infrastructure Security. Learners will have the opportunity to interact with industry experts. They will receive masterclasses from UCI DCE instructors, six months of applied learning consisting of 10+ hands-on projects and 35+ demonstrations on integrated labs, access to cybersecurity labs, and more than 30 continuing education units (CEUs) from UCI DCE to demonstrate a commitment to ongoing learning and keep avenues to future opportunities open.

Ransomware and Malware Analysis teaches learners to detect, analyze and protect businesses from ransomware attacks. Ethical Hacking and VAPT provides hands-on training to master the techniques hackers use to penetrate network systems and understand the finer nuances of advanced hacking concepts, penetration testing and vulnerability assessment. The cybersecurity boot camp capstone project gives learners an opportunity to implement the skills learned in the boot camp. It will teach problem-solving for real-world industry challenges and enable learners to showcase their expertise to prospective employers.

Speaking on the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "The rapid expansion of technology has made us more vulnerable to cyber-attacks, and the need for security online has increased multi-fold. Cybersecurity helps businesses protect information from unpleasant data breach incidents. To have a multi-layered level of protection, companies must understand the importance of cybersecurity; today, most organizations are focused on tightening their online security. With the relevance of this skill in mind, we are happy to partner with the University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education for the Cybersecurity boot camp. This partnership will help learners grasp the concepts and skills required to protect businesses from cyber-attacks."

Speaking on the partnership, Ms. Julie Pai, Assistant Director of Technology Programs, UCI DCE, said, "Organizations, irrespective of size and capacity, face the threat of cyber-attacks. With technological advancements happening at a rapid pace, the challenges of such instances are inevitable. The monetary impact of data breaches aside, the effect of these attacks on the brand and the business is of significant concern. We are happy to partner with Simplilearn to address this skill requirement and co-deliver the professional program on Cybersecurity. We are confident that the knowledge provided through this boot camp will significantly boost the learners' careers."

The boot camp will start with an orientation session, followed by a module on Enterprise Infrastructure Security that will enable the learners to gain knowledge and skills in a series of advanced and current concepts in cybersecurity. The Application and Web Application Security module will help learners understand the skills of OWASP tools and methodologies, clickjacking, black box, fuzzing, symmetric/asymmetric cryptography, hashing, digital signatures, patch management and much more.

Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

About UCI DCE

UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education (UCI DCE) was established in 1962 and has served the lifelong learning and career development needs of individuals, organizations, and the community on a local, regional, and global scale. Through a wide range of educational opportunities, including certificate and specialized studies programs, short courses and strategic partnerships, UCI DCE provides learning pathways for those seeking career advancement or personal enrichment.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone company is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

