Simplilearn and The University of Texas at Dallas Collaborate to Launch an AI & ML Bootcamp for the Digital Workforce

The collaboration between Simplilearn and The University of Texas at Dallas' (UT Dallas') Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science brings a six-month bootcamp in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI&ML) to cater to the demand for skilled professionals.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing demand among professionals to upskill themselves in AI & Machine Learning , Simplilearn, the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, has announced a strategic collaboration with The University of Texas at Dallas' (UT Dallas') Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science. This collaboration aims to upskill professionals in AI and Machine Learning, and the comprehensive training program will equip learners with the skills needed to thrive in this segment.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the AI market is expected to be worth $267 billion by 2027. The World Economic Forum also predicts that almost 75% of companies will adopt AI by the same year. This indicates a rapid growth opportunity for skilled professionals in this field.

Located in the Telecom Corridor of Dallas, the Jonsson School at UT Dallas is established in the same region as leading technology company headquarters, including AT&T, Verizon, Samsung, and Texas Instruments, where there is immense demand for a skilled digital workforce. The Dallas-Fort Worth market is also home to Fortune 500 enterprises such as ExxonMobil, American Airlines Group, and CBRE Group. The collaboration between Simplilearn and UT Dallas aims to leverage this ecosystem and provide enhanced upskilling opportunities for the digital workforce in AI and ML.

The Bootcamp will help learners gain the necessary skills in machine learning, deep learning, NLP, reinforcement learning, and more. The program would also provide learners with exposure and understanding of some of the latest AI topics, such as generative AI, prompt engineering, and ChatGPT, among the rest. This will ensure that they are adequately prepared to meet the ever-increasing demand for skilled workforce in this field and will give them a competitive edge needed to excel in the job market.

Sharing thoughts on the bootcamp, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "Amidst the technological revolution, the demand for AI and ML skills among professionals continues to witness an upsurge. As many businesses embrace automation and data-driven decision-making, harnessing the power of AI and ML is essential in today's rapidly evolving landscape. Sharing our objective to provide relevant, high-quality upskilling, we have collaborated with UT Dallas Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science for the AI & ML bootcamp to equip professionals with the required skills to excel in the industry."

Speaking on the collaboration with Simplilearn, Dr. Dinesh Bhatia, head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UT Dallas' Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, said, "The AI revolution has taken over the world, and we have witnessed increased interest among young professionals at Texas to train themselves in the field. These skills will broaden career prospects and enable learners to explore diverse opportunities in the industry. With instruction on AI natural language processing chatbots like ChatGPT included in the current bootcamp, it will certainly benefit learners. We are happy to collaborate with Simplilearn for the AI and Machine Learning bootcamp to enable professionals to advance in their roles."

This bootcamp is best suited for early to mid-career professionals with some prior knowledge of mathematics and programming, who are eager to develop AI and Machine Learning expertise for enhancing effectiveness in their current roles, transitioning to AI and ML roles within the organization, or seeking to advance their career in the AI and ML space.

The AI & machine learning bootcamp will be conducted online, offering increased accessibility to professionals across locations. Applications have opened starting 30th June 2023, and interested individuals can register their interest to receive updates on the registration process.

About UT Dallas Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science

The Jonsson School is one of the fastest-growing and most vigorous engineering and computer science schools in the United States. Since 2008, the Jonsson School has doubled in size with the creation of four new departments and nine new degree programs, while maintaining an undergraduate student body whose average SAT scores are among the highest of any public university in Texas. Leveraging the Jonsson School's strengths in teaching and research, state-of-the-art facilities and current collaborative relationships in education, medicine and industry, the Jonsson School has developed five research thrusts of state and national significance including semiconductor science and technology, energy science and technology, advanced manufacturing, health innovation and transportation science and engineering. Cross-cutting technologies to enhance the thrusts include robotics engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, imaging science, human interaction and high-precision mechatronics. These strategic areas of focus best position the Jonsson School to educate and train the next generation of diverse, highly sought-after engineering and computer scientists and contribute solutions to society's most pressing issues.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

