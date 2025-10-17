Simplilearn Named to 2026 GSV 150: Recognized Among the World's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Workforce Skills

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a leading global digital skills training platform, has been named to the 2026 GSV 150 , earning milestone recognition as one of the world's most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills.

Using a proprietary rubric including revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile, GSV evaluated more than 3,000 global companies to determine the 2026 GSV 150. For the first time, the list includes publicly listed companies capturing all EdTech leaders demonstrating top-line growth and generating at least double-digit millions in annual revenue. Collectively, the 150 companies surpass $50 billion in annual revenue, reach over 3 billion learners, and continue to strengthen profitability, with two-thirds now cash flow positive and collective EBITDA up 14% year-over-year.

This recognition comes in light of Simplilearn's strong growth and continued innovation in the global digital learning landscape. Over the past year, the company has expanded its portfolio through strategic collaborations with leading global universities and enterprises, while launching AI-powered learning modules and innovations such as SimpliMentor GPT, the edtech industry's first comprehensive AI-driven career coach.

Simplilearn offers a wide range of programs across domains, including Generative AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity, among others, covering 50+ in-demand digital roles. These programs are designed in partnership with leading academic institutions such as Purdue University, IIT, and IIM partners, SP Jain Global, among others, and developed in collaboration with industry leaders, including IBM, Microsoft Azure, and AWS, ensuring globally benchmarked content and best-in-class learning outcomes.

Talking about this achievement, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO of Simplilearn, said, "Positioned at the cusp of transformation in the digital learning landscape, we are deeply honored to be named among the GSV 150 for 2026. This recognition validates our relentless focus on ensuring learners are equipped to thrive in the new economy. Despite market uncertainties, EdTech has propelled forward, crossing significant milestones and proving its indispensable role in workforce transformation. We are humbled to be recognized globally for our contributions to digital upskilling and innovation. As AI reshapes industries and creates unprecedented demand, we remain committed to our core mission: delivering best-in-class programs that ensure job-readiness from day one. We look forward to continuing this transformative path, empowering millions to lead confidently in an AI-driven future."

"The fusion of AI and education is driving new learning experiences and enabling more engaging learning modalities in audio and video," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "This transformation is evident in the GSV 150 with the rise of innovative hyper-growers—companies at or above $50 million in ARR and growing their top line in the triple digits."

With a learner base of over 8 million professionals across 150+ countries, Simplilearn conducts more than 30,000+ hours of live public classes annually, driving high-quality, outcome-focused education at scale. Most of the 2026 companies are based in North America (60% in the US and 4% in Canada), with significant representation from Europe (14%), India (9%), and China (6%).

See the list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150 , and join many of them at the 2026 ASU+GSV Summit, April 12-15 in San Diego.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners worldwide and offering access to world-class training for individuals and businesses globally. Simplilearn offers over 1,500 live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting more than 8 million learners globally. The programmes are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies, featuring live online classes led by top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programmes are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

ABOUT GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global convening for the entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, educators, workforce leaders, and policymakers transforming the $8 trillion education and skills sector and convening over 7,000 annually. Launched in 2010 and now in its 17th year, ASU+GSV Summit is hosted by GSV Summit, LLC and is the preeminent platform for connecting ideas, communities, and capital to unlock opportunity at scale. GSV Summit's mission—that ALL people deserve equal access to the future—is grounded in the belief that scaled innovations across PreK to Gray learning are critical to achieving this goal. Learn more at asugsvsummit.com .

