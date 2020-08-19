Simplilearn Announces the Launch of Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills and training, today announced its Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security —with modules from MIT Schwarzman College of Computing (MIT SCoC) and EC-Council (ECC). Through this comprehensive six-month program, learners will gain industry-relevant skills to meet the growing demand for jobs in cyber security.

The PG Program in Cyber Security, with modules from MIT SCoC and ECC, leverage Simplilearn's blended learning model—providing a balance between self-paced, online classes, expert, instructor-led, live virtual classrooms, and interactive labs. The Post Graduate program is designed for professionals with a technology background, around five years of work experience, and the aspiration to build a career in cyber security.

With over 150 hours of learning focused on cyber security, learners will have access to live online classes with industry experts and masterclass sessions with MIT SCoC faculty. The program offers learners hands-on lab interaction and industry-certified Capstone projects in three industries. Upon completion of the program, learners will receive a Post Graduate certificate from Simplilearn, MIT SCoC, and ECC; as well as an executive program certificate from MIT and a certification as an Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) from the ECC. Access to the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing Professional Learning Community will also be offered to graduates.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, "With rapid digitization comes an increase in volume of data being generated, along with the risk of cyberattacks. In fact, industry reports from recent times have recorded more than 4 lakh Coronavirus related cyberattacks ( Refer Source ) and the numbers are growing. There is no doubt that the days ahead will see the creation and rise in demand for jobs in the cybersecurity sector, indicating the need to develop and nurture the next generation of skilled professionals. We are honored to work with MIT, one of the most prestigious universities across the globe, and empower aspirants with the relevant skills to create a job ready workforce."

Sharing his thoughts, Jay Bavisi, President and CEO of EC-Council, stated, "EC-Council is excited to be part of this collaboration between MIT and Simplilearn. While the pandemic has hastened the adoption of digital transformation at a speed never seen before, this has inevitably increased the risk of data breaches across industries. With this program, learners will receive benefits of learning from our world class program, the Certified Ethical Hacker and help their journey in becoming Cybersecurity professionals and help the world be more secure."

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as big data, machine learning, AI, cloud computing, cyber security, digital marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com

For more information:

Vidya Nadiminti

+91 9663883216

[email protected]

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited

Related Links

simplilearn.com/simplilearn/

