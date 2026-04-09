Simplilearn Partners With Virginia Tech to Launch Applied Generative AI Specialization

PLANO, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has partnered with Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education to launch the Applied Generative AI Specialization. This program aims to provide professionals with practical skills in AI Literacy, Agentic Frameworks, large language models (LLMs), MCP, and Generative AI. The program follows a learning framework that combines solid academic content with practical training through live sessions led by experts, real-world projects, and access to the latest AI tools and frameworks.

Generative Artificial Intelligence is swiftly transforming industries worldwide. Estimates suggest it could add almost $19.9 trillion to the global economy by 2030, making up about 3.5% of global GDP. The Generative AI market is expected to grow from $62.72 billion in 2025 to $356.10 billion by 2030 (source: Statista), showing an annual growth rate of over 41%. This underscores the urgent need for professionals who can use and handle AI responsibly.

Aimed at addressing the widening talent gap in applied AI, the specialization enables learners to develop proficiency in AI literacy, advanced generative AI architectures, large language model (LLM) application development, agentic frameworks, and AI governance. The curriculum incorporates practical experience with tools such as ChatGPT, Azure AI Studio, LangChain, DALL•E, Hugging Face, and Microsoft Copilot, ensuring learners acquire hands-on expertise relevant to real-world enterprise applications.

The program includes over 50 hours of live instruction, over 16 hours of self-directed learning modules, and more than seven practical industry projects. It also features a capstone project that allows learners to create AI-driven assistants, develop chatbots, build retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) solutions, and implement AI-based business intelligence applications.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and COO of Simplilearn, said, "Generative AI is revolutionizing the manner in which businesses innovate, automate, and make decisions. However, the primary challenge today lies not in access to technology, but in access to professionals capable of applying it in a meaningful and responsible manner. Through our partnership with Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education, this program integrates academic rigor with practical execution, empowering learners to advance beyond experimentation and develop production-ready AI solutions. Our objective is to assist professionals in acquiring the technical expertise, systems thinking, and governance insights necessary to excel in an AI-driven environment."

Upon successful completion, learners will earn a joint Virginia Tech–Simplilearn digital badge with downloadable certificate of completion, and access to the Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education LinkedIn alumni community. Candidates will also have access to Simplilearn's career assistance services and experience flexible learning through recorded sessions and 24/7 accessibility to Simplilearn's learning management system, enabling professionals to harmonize learning with work responsibilities.

The educational experience encompasses comprehensive Generative AI capabilities, starting with foundational AI literacy and Python for AI (optional and recommended for learners new to Python), and advancing to GenAI models and architectures, the development of LLM applications, agentic AI frameworks, techniques for image generation, and principles of governance. Optional modules consist of Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals and Copilot Foundations, supplemented by academic masterclasses led by esteemed Virginia Tech instructors. The program concludes with a portfolio-driven capstone project that synthesizes technical, strategic, and ethical skills necessary for AI implementation.

Regarding the partnership, Shelly Jobst, Director at Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education, said, "This collaboration embodies our dedication to providing programs that merge academic excellence with practical industry application. The Applied Generative AI Specialization trains professionals in both the technical underpinnings and the ethical implementation of AI systems. By incorporating experiential projects, innovative agentic frameworks, and governance principles, the program prepares learners to effectively utilize AI solutions in actual business contexts."

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, hold a high school diploma or equivalent, preferably have 2+ years of professional experience (not mandatory), and have a foundational understanding of programming principles and mathematics. This program is ideal for information technology professionals, data analysts, developers, product managers, consultants, and graduates who want to improve their skills in Generative AI. The application process includes submitting an online application, undergoing an admissions evaluation, and paying the program fee upon acceptance to confirm enrollment.

About Virginia Tech

Dedicated to its motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), Virginia Tech pushes the boundaries of knowledge by taking a hands-on, transdisciplinary approach to preparing scholars to be leaders and problem solvers. A comprehensive land-grant institution that enhances the quality of life in Virginia and throughout the world, Virginia Tech is an inclusive community dedicated to knowledge, discovery, and creativity. The university offers more than 280 majors and degree programs to a diverse enrollment of more than 38,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in a comprehensive range of colleges and schools. The university has a significant presence internationally and across Virginia, including Academic Building One and the Institute for Advanced Computing in Alexandria; the Health Sciences and Technology campus in Roanoke; sites in Newport News and Richmond; and numerous Extension offices and research centers. A leading global research institution, Virginia Tech conducts more than $650 million in research annually.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

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SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited