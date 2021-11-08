SimpliSafe Announces New Expanded Boston Headquarters

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe® , the Boston-based maker of award-winning home security systems, today announced that it will relocate and significantly expand its corporate headquarters with the execution of a lease at 100 Summer Street in Boston. The move, slated for fall 2022, will significantly expand SimpliSafe's presence in Downtown Boston and demonstrates its commitment to a people-first approach, even as the company continues to grow.

The expansion, executed in partnership with commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield and brokerage company Newmark Group Inc. , is the largest existing office building relocation in Boston since 2019. The new headquarters, owned by Rockpoint Group and managed by Rockhill Management, will occupy approximately 150,000 square feet across four floors, a roughly 70,000 square foot upgrade from SimpliSafe's current office located at 294 Washington Street.

Presently, the majority of SimpliSafe's Boston-based workforce is working from home. Once the custom buildout of the new corporate headquarters is complete, the company anticipates adopting a hybrid approach that incorporates both at-home and in-office work time.

"We're thrilled to expand our presence in Boston in a way that supports the needs of our dynamic and growing business and team," said SimpliSafe CEO, Christian Cerda. "SimpliSafe offers a truly unique opportunity for people in the Boston area to apply their functional expertise and passion to help us achieve our mission of making every home secure. As we continue to aggressively hire, specifically in disciplines like engineering, we hope to bring together at-home flexibility with a highly concepted in-person workspace in a way that's beneficial for present and future employees."

"A one-size-fits-all proposition no longer suits today's workforce, which is why we're excited to introduce a new office that is designed to empower the SimpliSafe team to work with flexibility," said SimpliSafe Chief People Officer, Ai-Li Lim. "We've heard from our employees that they want to have a centralized location where they can come together to collaborate and engage in person, while still having the flexibility and autonomy that comes with working from home. "

100 Summer Street is a 1.1 million square foot, landmark, class-A tower located in the heart of Boston's Financial District. The new headquarters will feature a mix of independent workspaces, focus pods and collaborative group spaces. Additionally, it will offer:

Dedicated lab and maker space -- specifically designed to meet the unique needs of our product and engineering teams, which intersects hardware, software and firmware

-- specifically designed to meet the unique needs of our product and engineering teams, which intersects hardware, software and firmware Exclusive roof deck patio space -- serving as both a place to socialize and hold meetings for those who may feel more comfortable in open-air spaces

"IA is thrilled to partner with SimpliSafe on their post-pandemic hybrid workplace, a dynamic space rooted in four pillars defining a new way of work: agility, community, technology and health, safety and wellness," said Reetika Vijay, Managing Principal at IA Interior Architects. "SimpliSafe's goal is to have a workplace that is not only empowering for the organization, but also respects individual employees' decisions on this new definition of what work should be. We are so proud to be able to support that."

"Cushman & Wakefield is honored to be a part of such a landmark Headquarters relocation," said John Boyle, Vice Chairman at Cushman & Wakefield. "The thoughtfully designed workplace at 100 Summer will amplify SimpliSafe's unique culture and brand. This location offers direct access to New England's most robust transportation infrastructure, offering current and future employees increased transportation options."

In addition to its headquarters in Downtown Boston, SimpliSafe also operates a state-of-the-art warehouse in Taunton, Massachusetts, as well as a customer care center in Richmond, Virginia -- both of which were opened last year. The company recently announced it will further expand its presence in Richmond with the opening of a fully owned-and-operated professional monitoring center.

To learn more about SimpliSafe, please visit SimpliSafe.com .

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded in multiple categories for " Best Home Security Systems of 2021 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.





SOURCE SimpliSafe