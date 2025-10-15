SimpliSafe Launches Tailored Security Solutions to Protect Businesses

From corner stores to coffee shops and everything in between, SimpliSafe is redefining modern business security with proactive live agent monitoring, AI-powered cameras and new business-focused features

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe®, maker of award-winning smart home security systems, today announced a new suite of security solutions designed to protect business owners and entrepreneurs. SimpliSafe® Business Security introduces protection plans tailored for small and medium businesses and backed by 24/7 professional monitoring to protect their property, personnel and customers. With SimpliSafe's advanced features like AI-powered outdoor cameras, proactive threat deterrence via trained security agents1 and new system controls, business owners can better protect what they have worked so hard to build. SimpliSafe also introduced a new Anti-Theft Guarantee, a commitment to reimburse eligible business and residential customers of up to $500 toward their insurance deductible in the event of a covered burglary.2

SimpliSafe® Business Security introduces protection plans tailored for small and medium businesses (SMBs), with customizable system configurations and a range of new capabilities and access controls designed specifically for business environments. Business owners can better protect what they have worked so hard to build with SimpliSafe® Business Security, which offers AI-powered indoor and outdoor cameras monitored by trained security agents who can help proactively stop crime.

"Small and medium business owners are some of the most hardworking people, and they deserve security solutions that work just as hard to protect their businesses," said Christian Cerda, CEO of SimpliSafe. "By extending our mission to keep businesses across the U.S. safe with our new tailored solutions, SimpliSafe is making advanced, affordable protection accessible to small and medium businesses, helping them safeguard what they've built."

With customizable system configurations and a range of new capabilities designed specifically for business environments, SimpliSafe aims to give business owners peace of mind so they can focus on growing their operation, not guarding it. SimpliSafe® Business Security is available through new Standard Business, Core Business, Pro Business and Pro Plus Business monitoring plans. Key features include:

24/7 professional monitoring for inside and out - With a professional monitoring plan, SimpliSafe's live security agents are always ready to assist business owners and employees during an alarm and request fast emergency dispatch when it's needed.

- With a professional monitoring plan, SimpliSafe's live security agents are always ready to assist business owners and employees during an alarm and request fast emergency dispatch when it's needed. SimpliSafe ® Active Guard Outdoor Protection - Available on select plans, this feature combines advanced AI technology with SimpliSafe's highly trained live security agents to detect, verify and deter potential intruders before a break-in or external property damage occurs. Active Guard Outdoor Protection, winner of five awards at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), delivers robust, proactive protection day and night.

- Available on select plans, this feature combines advanced AI technology with SimpliSafe's highly trained live security agents to detect, verify and deter potential intruders before a break-in or external property damage occurs. Active Guard Outdoor Protection, winner of five awards at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), delivers robust, proactive protection day and night. Customized system design - Business owners can create a solution that fits their specific layout and budget with easy-to-add indoor and outdoor HD cameras, break-in sensors and environmental hazard sensors that are easy to install.

- Business owners can create a solution that fits their specific layout and budget with easy-to-add indoor and outdoor HD cameras, break-in sensors and environmental hazard sensors that are easy to install. Custom PINs and multi-user access control - Business owners can now create up to 10 unique PINs so their employees can disarm the system and grant app access with three different permission levels for owners, admins and staff.

- Business owners can now create up to 10 unique PINs so their employees can disarm the system and grant app access with three different permission levels for owners, admins and staff. Multi-camera live streaming - A new web-based experience, currently available in beta via the SimpliSafe online account, allows business customers to view multiple camera feeds simultaneously, giving them greater situational awareness of what's happening at their business and surrounding property. 3

- A new web-based experience, currently available in beta via the SimpliSafe online account, allows business customers to view multiple camera feeds simultaneously, giving them greater situational awareness of what's happening at their business and surrounding property. Elevated customer support - SimpliSafe Business Security customers have daily access to elevated support tailored to ensure their business stays protected and their questions are answered quickly. 4

- SimpliSafe Business Security customers have daily access to elevated support tailored to ensure their business stays protected and their questions are answered quickly. No long-term contracts or hidden fees - SimpliSafe Business Security customers enjoy the same flexibility SimpliSafe is known for, with affordable pricing and no long-term contracts or cancellation penalties.

SimpliSafe® Business Security solutions are designed for fast and flexible setup, offering both DIY and professional installation options. All SimpliSafe systems include real-time mobile alerts, remote system control through the SimpliSafe App, and optional environmental monitoring for leaks and extreme temperatures. Professional monitoring plans also include unlimited camera recordings with 30-day cloud storage for up to 10 cameras.5

Introducing the SimpliSafe Anti-Theft Guarantee

As part of its ongoing mission to help stop crime, whether at home or in a place of business, SimpliSafe also introduced its new Anti-Theft Guarantee for both residential and business customers. This program provides up to a $500 reimbursement toward eligible customers' insurance deductible if a burglary occurs while their SimpliSafe system is armed.2 Available exclusively to customers on Pro, Pro Business, Pro Plus or Pro Plus Business monitoring plans with SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection, the Anti-Theft Guarantee reinforces SimpliSafe's commitment to protecting what matters most.

Pricing & availability

The new SimpliSafe® Business Security monitoring plans are available starting today exclusively on SimpliSafe.com and include Standard Business ($24.99/month), Core Business ($34.99/month), Pro Business ($69.99/month) and Pro Plus Business ($99.99/month). For more information on SimpliSafe Business Security plans, please visit: http://simplisafe.com/business/features-alarm-monitoring

For more information:

More information on SimpliSafe's products and professional monitoring plans, including press releases, photos and videos can be found at: https://press.simplisafe.com/.

SimpliSafe's Privacy Promise can be found here.

Please join SimpliSafe on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

1 Requires professional monitoring plan.

2 Plan Required. Terms and conditions apply. Full details are available at simplisafe.com/legal/anti-theft

3 Multi-camera live streaming beta is only available on Core Business, Pro Business and Pro Plus Business plans.

4 Elevated customer support is available from 8:00am to 9:30pm ET. Outside of those hours, SimpliSafe business customers will still have access to 24/7 support.

5 Includes Core Business, Pro Business and Pro Plus Business plans.

About SimpliSafe®

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly esteemed publications and was recently named one of the "Best Home Security Systems" by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

Media Contact

James Baussmann

[email protected]

603-682-1599

SOURCE SimpliSafe