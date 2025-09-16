SimpliSafe® Announces Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm Listener, Enabling 24/7 Professional Monitoring for Existing Home Detectors

The new Alarm Listener offers a simple way to level up a home's existing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors with SimpliSafe® 24/7 professional monitoring

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe ®, maker of award-winning smart home security systems, today announced the SimpliSafe® Smoke & Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarm Listener , an innovative device that enables customers to integrate their current smoke and CO detectors with SimpliSafe's connected system and 24/7 professional monitoring for fire and carbon monoxide hazards. The Alarm Listener works with existing detectors to trigger the SimpliSafe System when there's smoke or CO danger, providing an added layer of protection and, when paired with professional monitoring, enabling a rapid emergency response.

The SimpliSafe Smoke & CO Alarm Listener is equipped with a microphone that listens for the distinct sound patterns of smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors in your home. When it detects an alarm, it identifies the type of threat and signals the SimpliSafe Base Station. This allows SimpliSafe to send you a notification and enables our professional monitoring agents to initiate an emergency response.

As part of its whole-home protection, SimpliSafe offers affordable, innovative solutions to keep homes safe from fire and CO. While SimpliSafe already offers SimpliSafe® Smoke & CO detectors for a fast response, the new SimpliSafe® Smoke & CO Alarm Listener extends this 24/7 protection to customers with other existing smoke and CO detectors that they cannot or prefer not to replace. The Alarm Listener recognizes the distinct sound of UL-certified residential smoke and CO alarms, triggering the SimpliSafe system, activating the siren, and sending instant app notifications. With SimpliSafe's professional monitoring, agents can swiftly dispatch emergency services, ensuring a rapid response even if homeowners are unreachable.

"At SimpliSafe, our mission is to keep every home secure and that includes from the perils of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning," said Hooman Shahidi, Chief Product Officer, SimpliSafe. "We're thrilled to offer this life saving device to customers who are happy with their current smoke and CO detectors or who cannot change their existing hard wired alarms. The SimpliSafe® Smoke & CO Alarm Listener seamlessly integrates with existing detectors, giving customers the power to protect their families from smoke, fire, and carbon monoxide."

Key Features of the SimpliSafe® Smoke & CO Alarm Listener include :

Works with existing detectors in the home: The Alarm Listener works with all UL-certified residential smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to enable 24/7 professional monitoring for your entire home.

The Alarm Listener works with all UL-certified residential smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to enable 24/7 professional monitoring for your entire home. UL-Certified: The Alarm Listener is equipped with a microphone that's certified to differentiate between smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and transmit the appropriate alarm signal to the Base Station, ensuring reliable performance.

The Alarm Listener is equipped with a microphone that's certified to differentiate between smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and transmit the appropriate alarm signal to the Base Station, ensuring reliable performance. Rapid emergency response: Once triggered, the Alarm Listener signals the SimpliSafe Base Station, enabling SimpliSafe to send the owner a notification and prompting SimpliSafe's monitoring agents to request immediate emergency dispatch, even if the owner cannot be reached. 1

Once triggered, the Alarm Listener signals the SimpliSafe Base Station, enabling SimpliSafe to send the owner a notification and prompting SimpliSafe's monitoring agents to request immediate emergency dispatch, even if the owner cannot be reached. Instant notifications: Real-time alerts are pushed via the SimpliSafe ® App if an alarm is triggered.

Real-time alerts are pushed via the SimpliSafe App if an alarm is triggered. Easy installation: The Alarm Listener is wireless and designed for simple self-installation with minimal tools and step-by-step instructions in the SimpliSafe ® App.

The Alarm Listener is wireless and designed for simple self-installation with minimal tools and step-by-step instructions in the SimpliSafe App. Only one listener needed for hardwired systems: For homes with interconnected, hardwired smoke and CO detectors, only one Alarm Listener is needed to monitor the entire home. For battery-powered systems, one listener is recommended per detector for monitoring.

For homes with interconnected, hardwired smoke and CO detectors, only one Alarm Listener is needed to monitor the entire home. For battery-powered systems, one listener is recommended per detector for monitoring. Long-lasting battery life: The Alarm Listener has a long-lasting battery designed to last up to three years.

Pricing & availability

The SimpliSafe® Smoke & CO Alarm Listener is available for purchase starting today for $44.99 on SimpliSafe.com and on BestBuy.com in the US. The Listener will launch later this Fall on Amazon.com . The Alarm Listener requires a SimpliSafe Gen 3 Home Security System (Base Station and Keypad), UL-certified residential smoke and/or CO detector and a professional monitoring plan for emergency dispatch.

To access SimpliSafe® Professional Monitoring, customers can choose between our monitoring plans, including Core ($32.99/month), Pro ($49.99/month), and Pro Plus ($79.99/month). Additional details about SimpliSafe monitoring plans can be found here .

1 Requires professional monitoring plan

About SimpliSafe®

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly esteemed publications and was recently named as the top home security system on " Best Home Security Systems " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

