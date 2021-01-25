SimpliSafe Appoints Madeline Ling Chief Financial Officer

Ling brings more than twenty years of experience to the role, as well as a diverse view of the world, having spent time working in the U.S., China, Mexico and Thailand. Most recently, she served as the Chief Financial Officer at Agoda, a Booking Holdings company, where she accelerated the company's financial growth and shareholder value creation. Prior to her work at Agoda, Ling served as the Chief Financial and Operating Officer at VMware Greater China, a Dell Technologies company, where she helped drive both top and bottom line growth.

"I am thrilled to join the SimpliSafe family and work alongside the talented, strategic and passionate team," said Ling. "I was struck by how SimpliSafe has grown from a small home security company to an international leader, without ever losing sight of its founding mission to make every home secure. The company is well-positioned for continued success and growth, and I look forward to expanding our wings even further in the short- and long-term."

"Over the past year, we have seen unprecedented demand from customers seeking not only protection, but also peace of mind," said Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer at SimpliSafe. "With Madeline onboard, we are well positioned to not only continue addressing this demand, but also to launch into a new era of strategic innovation. Madeline has the unique ability to enable growth while instilling business rigor, and I am eager to see what we can accomplish together."

To learn more about career opportunities at SimpliSafe, please visit https://careers.simplisafe.com .

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by a number of highly-esteemed publications, and was recently named " Best Home Security System of 2020 " by U.S. News & World Report.

SimpliCam, SimpliSafe and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

SOURCE SimpliSafe

Related Links

https://careers.simplisafe.com

