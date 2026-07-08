SimpliSafe® Expands Retail Presence at Walmart, Making Award-Winning Home Security Even More Accessible

SimpliSafe's DIY home security systems, including the AI-powered Outdoor Security Camera Series 2, will be available on Walmart.com and in more than 800 Walmart stores nationwide

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe®, maker of award-winning smart home security systems, today announced a new retail expansion at Walmart to bring its advanced home security solutions to even more households across the U.S. SimpliSafe's products are available now on Walmart.com and in select stores nationwide.

SimpliSafe Walmart Display

"SimpliSafe's expansion with Walmart is a natural extension of our founding principle that home security should be affordable, accessible, and simple to set up," said Ty Shay, President, SimpliSafe. "Now that SimpliSafe's advanced security products are available in stores and on Walmart.com, we can help even more people protect what matters most to them. We also offer 24/7 professional monitoring that adds an extra layer of protection starting at around $1 per day."

Award-Winning Protection Built to Detect, Deter and Defend

Walmart customers will have access to a curated selection of SimpliSafe's top-rated products to build the customized, whole-home protection package that's right for them. The assortment includes a Walmart-exclusive 7-piece system for $199.99 that includes three door or window entry sensors, a motion sensor, glassbreak sensor, keypad and base station alarm, providing a starter package at an exceptional value. This system is a great option for customers who are looking to begin protecting a home, apartment or dorm and can be set up in minutes with WiFi, the SimpliSafe app and little to no tools required.

Also available is SimpliSafe's most advanced outdoor camera yet, the award-winning Outdoor Security Camera Series 2. When paired with SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection, the Outdoor Camera provides a double layer of defense, combining cutting-edge AI and live professional monitoring to prevent crime and protect homes before a break-in occurs.1 Walmart will also carry an assortment of SimpliSafe cameras and sensors for existing customers who would like to expand their SimpliSafe system, including the Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Camera, entry sensors, motion sensors, glassbreak sensors and keyfob.

SimpliSafe home security systems can be used with or without a professional monitoring plan, do not require long-term contracts and offer effortless self-installation. SimpliSafe's optional monitoring plans2 offer comprehensive protection with 24/7 professional monitoring to request dispatch in the event of a break-in, fire, or medical emergency. Walmart customers who purchase a new 7-piece SimpliSafe system will also receive 24/7 professional monitoring for free for one month.

For more information:

More information on SimpliSafe's products and professional monitoring plans, including press releases, photos and videos can be found at: https://press.simplisafe.com/

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1 Requires professional monitoring plan with SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection (Pro or Pro Plus)

2SimpliSafe's professional monitoring plans include Standard ($22.99), Core ($32.99/month), Pro ($49.99/month), and Pro Plus ($79.99/month). See here for plan comparisons and details.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been named the number one home security pick by several highly esteemed publications and was recently recognized as the top home security system on "Best Home Security Systems" by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more about SimpliSafe's advanced home security products and services at SimpliSafe.com.

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SOURCE SimpliSafe