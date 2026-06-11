SimpliSafe Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Three Strategic Appointments

New leadership hires support SimpliSafe's focus on innovation, customer trust, and growing to protect more people

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe®, maker of award-winning smart home security systems, today announced three key additions to its executive leadership team: Mike Buckley as Chief Financial Officer, Sandra Yang Scirpo as Chief Customer Officer, and Sharon Segev as Chief Administrative and Legal Officer. These strategic additions support SimpliSafe's focus on offering innovative home security offerings, delivering peace of mind to its customers, and expanding its reach in support of its mission to make every home secure.

SimpliSafe's New Executives

Together, Buckley, Yang Scirpo, and Segev bring extensive experience leading consumer technology and subscription businesses, with a track record for fostering innovation, building and upholding customer trust, and driving growth.

"SimpliSafe's mission remains the same: to keep every home secure," said Hilary Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of SimpliSafe. "Mike, Sandra, and Sharon bring the leadership needed to guide our next chapter as we develop more proactive ways to keep people safe and expand the number of people we protect. Their passion and depth of experience will help us accelerate our efforts, and I couldn't be happier to welcome them to the team!"

The appointments come as SimpliSafe approaches its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of making home security more accessible and creating new ways to keep people safe. Today, SimpliSafe protects more than 6 million people across the U.S. through its award-winning security solutions and professional monitoring services. The company continues its legacy of reimagining home security with innovative solutions like SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection, which is designed to help deter and prevent crime before it happens.

Together with the SimpliSafe leadership team, Buckley, Yang Scirpo, and Segev will help guide the company's next phase of growth, focused on expanding access to proactive security, advancing innovation, and continuing to raise the bar for customer experience across the industry.

Mike Buckley, Chief Financial Officer

As Chief Financial Officer, Mike Buckley leads SimpliSafe's finance organization and helps drive the company's continued growth, with a focus on scaling the business while delivering superior safety and value to customers. An experienced executive known for guiding high-growth organizations, Mike has a track record for translating strategy into action and identifying new opportunities for expansion through partnerships, investments, and innovation. He brings more than 30 years of experience leading financial strategy, operations, and transformation across consumer, wellness, and technology businesses. Most recently, he served as CFO at Nutrafol, helping scale the direct-to-consumer wellness company. Previously, he held senior financial leadership roles at Nike, Postmates, and Soli Organic.

Sandra Yang Scirpo, Chief Customer Officer

Sandra Yang Scirpo joined SimpliSafe as Chief Customer Officer, where she is focused on delivering an exceptional experience at every stage of the customer journey. She is leading efforts to transform the customer lifecycle from activation through retention with an emphasis on improving outcomes, strengthening loyalty, driving growth, and increasing efficiency. She also oversees SimpliSafe's proprietary U.S.-based, 24/7 security monitoring operations, a competitive differentiator that enables proactive crime prevention and builds customer trust. Sandra brings more than 20 years of experience leading customer, subscription, and service operations across technology-driven businesses, with a focus on retention, efficiency, and customer loyalty. Most recently at Gen Digital, Sandra led global customer strategy and operations, advancing AI-enabled capabilities while improving renewal performance and operational efficiency.

Sharon Segev, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer

Sharon Segev joined SimpliSafe earlier this year as Chief Administrative and Legal Officer, bringing more than 20 years of experience scaling global technology companies across public, private equity-backed, and venture-backed environments. A strategic, business-driven executive who works at the intersection of technology, people, and law, Sharon will focus on helping SimpliSafe innovate and grow with intention, advancing how the company responsibly harnesses AI to better serve customers, and upholding SimpliSafe's foundational commitments to customer trust and privacy. Previously, as Chief Administrative and Legal Officer at Shutterfly, she led legal, HR, compliance, and strategic partnerships and co-chaired the Value Creation Office, helping to drive enterprise-wide initiatives. Additionally, Sharon held executive leadership roles at Smule and LifeLock, strengthening governance, cybersecurity, and operations during periods of growth, including the LifeLock acquisition by Symantec.

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About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly esteemed publications and was recently recognized as the top home security system on "Best Home Security Systems" by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more about SimpliSafe's advanced home security products and services at SimpliSafe.com.

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SOURCE SimpliSafe