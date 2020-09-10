SimpliSafe Extends Breadth of Protection with Launch of SimpliSafe Business Security

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe® , maker of award-winning security systems, today announced SimpliSafe Business Security , a suite of products and services curated to meet the unique needs of both single and multi-unit business owners.

The innovative offering has been designed to support businesses across industries, including healthcare, restaurant and retail, and directly addresses many of the pain points that businesses often encounter when it comes to their protection. Unlike traditional solutions where a contractor drills holes through walls and floors, SimpliSafe Business Security features a wireless system that is comprehensive, yet affordable with cellular back-up. The solution's do-it-yourself installation provides significant cost savings at the outset, and offers fair, transparent pricing with no long-term commitment required. With affordable fixed pricing, customers have the ability to adapt and add components as their needs change with no additional monitoring charges.

"Over the last decade, we've protected more than 100,000 businesses of varying sizes and industries across the country," said Don LeBlanc, Chief Commercial Officer at SimpliSafe. "With the launch of SimpliSafe Business Security, we're taking the insights that we've gained from thousands of customer conversations over the years and introducing an offering that meets their diverse needs, including business-specific SKUs and a fully dedicated e-commerce shop . We're building on our proven ability to support business owners and making protection even more accessible. The number of challenges and insecurities business owners face has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe the security of their business should not be one of those challenges, and we're helping to deliver protection and peace of mind at a time when they need it most."

The specialized offering has features and services specifically geared towards multi-site businesses, including a Property Management Dashboard, which offers a streamlined, single screen view into and control over all of their systems, and dedicated account management from SimpliSafe's Commercial Customer Success Team.

Like its residential solution, SimpliSafe's business solution is fully scalable and customizable, so that customers can easily adapt to the ever-evolving business climate, which two of SimpliSafe's current business customers can attest to.

"When COVID-19 struck, it became abundantly clear that the pandemic would have a significant impact on retailers like ourselves, and ensuring the security of our stores and safety of our employees was a non-negotiable," said Yasha Darakhshanian, Chief of Operations for Titan Connection , which owns and operates a number of Boost Mobile retail locations throughout Nashville. "We decided on SimpliSafe because not only does it offer award-winning products and professional monitoring at a fair and transparent price, but it is well-suited for multi-unit operators, providing streamlined visibility into what's happening at each of my locations."

"COVID-19 brought on a number of challenges for restaurant owners, with security being one of the most pressing," said Doug Adcock, President at Adcock QSR, which operates several McDonald's locations throughout Greater Houston. "After a string of local break-ins, there was an urgent need to secure our restaurants quickly. Thankfully, I found SimpliSafe and was able to work directly with the team to build custom kits for five of our restaurants. The product was shipped directly to us in a matter of days, and we were able to set the systems up on our own with ease. SimpliSafe has given me immense peace of mind and confidence during this time, knowing I have the necessary protection for my restaurants, customers, employees and management."

To learn more about SimpliSafe Business Security, please visit simplisafe.com/business-security .

