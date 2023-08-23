SimpliSafe® Launches Protectors Program to Honor Those Who Keep People Safe

Program offers 50 percent off home security systems every day for members of the military and armed forces, first responders, medical professionals, teachers and educators

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Labor Day, a holiday that celebrates American workers of all kinds, SimpliSafe® , maker of award-winning home security systems, today announced its Protectors Program to honor the workers who help safeguard communities, specifically military and armed forces, first responders, medical professionals, teachers and educators. SimpliSafe remains committed to its founding mission of making every home secure and understands that making home the safest place on earth cannot be accomplished without other partners in protection – including first responders who jump into action during times of emergency.

SimpliSafe's Protectors Program

Starting today, verified military and armed forces, first responders, medical professionals, teachers and educators are eligible to receive 50 percent off a SimpliSafe system by visiting SimpliSafe.com/Protectors .1 Upon verification, users will receive a digital coupon to use in-cart on any online SimpliSafe system purchase.2 Eligible participants include:

Members of the military and armed forces , including active duty, veterans and dependents

, including active duty, veterans and dependents Medical professionals , including doctors, nurses and medical staff

, including doctors, nurses and medical staff Teachers and educators , including pre-K, K-12 and professors

, including pre-K, K-12 and professors First responders, including police, firefighters and EMTs

"As a leading home security company, we understand the enormous responsibility associated with protecting someone's home and life, and it's not something we take lightly," says Brenda Bynarowicz, Senior Vice President of Marketing at SimpliSafe. "However, we are not the only ones who take on the role of 'protector.' There are countless others who protect people during unexpected emergencies, protect our country from attack and protect our youth and inspire their futures. This program is our way of showing gratitude for our country's various protectors and their unique roles in keeping us safe. We hope it helps lighten their mental load knowing their homes and loved ones are safe and secure."

The program is the most recent example of SimpliSafe's commitment to celebrating and functionally supporting our communities' protectors. In 2021, the company established a relationship with USAA Alliance Services to provide USAA members with a significant discount on SimpliSafe hardware and professional monitoring, with the hope of providing protection and peace of mind to active and retired military and their families.

To learn more, please visit SimpliSafe.com/Protectors .

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Home Security System of 2023 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

1 This military, first responders, medical workers, & teachers discount program is valid in the U.S. only. 18 or over. Discount codes are provided at our sole discretion and are subject to ID verification through VerifyPass. Discount codes may not be combined with other discount codes from this program or other discounts or promotions or applied retroactively. Each discount code will be limited to one use per customer and valid for 1 year only. We reserve the right to change or discontinue this discount program at any time and without notice, including limiting the number of discount codes per customer or the eligible products. Shipping and taxes may apply. This program is for personal use only. Void where prohibited.

2 Limit of one code per 24 hours.

