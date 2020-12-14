SimpliSafe Launches Tech-Enabled Social Distancing Sweater Amidst Unprecedented Holiday Season

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe® , maker of award-winning home security systems, today launched the SimpliSafe Social Distancing Sweater, a tongue-in-cheek take on the holiday sweater designed with this year's challenges in mind.

The tech-enabled sweater, which features integrated motion sensors that sound a SimpliSafe siren whenever someone gets within six feet, is a cheeky way for people to spread holiday cheer, while kindly letting others know they've come too close.

Protect your holidays this year with The SimpliSafe Social Distancing Sweater. The only sweater that helps people come together while staying 6 ft apart. #SocialDistancingSweater

"Heading into the holiday season, it became clear that the typical stressors and logistics of the holidays were going to be exacerbated this year," said Wade Devers, Creative Director at SimpliSafe. "We saw an opportunity to tap into these challenges and the pervasive sentiment of unease. As the experts on protection, albeit home protection, we wanted to give people a playful way to protect themselves during this year's holiday celebrations. It's really meant to bring some lightheartedness to a time that's otherwise proven very stressful."

While the tech-enabled Social Distancing Sweater is a prototype, SimpliSafe will be giving away a limited quantity of sweater replicas that feature the same unofficial six-foot measuring markers, but without the electronics and sensors at sweater.simplisafe.com . The microsite will also feature DIY tech-install instructions, so that experienced electronics tinkers can techify their own festive apparel.

Knowing the pandemic has led to more widespread housing insecurity than ever before, 100 percent of proceeds1 will directly benefit the national nonprofit organization, NeighborWorks America . More specifically, the proceeds will go towards the Rental Resilience Fund, which helps keep individuals and families economically impacted by COVID-19 housed through the pandemic.

"NeighborWorks America is committed to making sure that all families have access to affordable and safe housing," said Valerie Navy-Daniels, Senior Vice President of Resource Development. "We are proud to partner with companies like SimpliSafe who share in this commitment at such a critical time."

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently named " Best Home Security System of 2020 " by U.S. News & World Report.

About NeighborWorks America

For more than 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes nearly 240 members in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer-exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to training, as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment and education.

