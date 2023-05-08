SimpliSafe® Partners with Venture Solar to Bring Superior Protection to Homeowners in the Northeast

SimpliSafe expands presence in the solar energy space, reaching homeowners across the country who prioritize protection

BOSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe®, maker of award-winning home security systems, today announced a partnership with Venture Solar, a leading solar energy provider in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, recently named No. 497 on the Inc. 5000 List, that helps homeowners replace electricity with solar power. Through the partnership, potential Venture Solar customers will benefit from advanced home protection that helps prevent common home hazards and break-ins.

Starting today, potential Venture Solar customers1 who take a preliminary installation meeting with a Venture Solar expert can receive a complimentary 7-piece home security system from SimpliSafe, including a SimpliCam® HD Camera, three entry sensors and one motion, as well as two complimentary months of Interactive Monitoring, SimpliSafe's most comprehensive 24/7 professional monitoring2. On top of that, if a potential customer decides to move forward with a Venture Solar installation within two weeks of their initial installation meeting, they will also be eligible to receive two complimentary SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Cameras.

"At Venture Solar, we believe that small, simple changes made at the individual level are the best ways to improve the future well-being of our shared planet," explains Alex Yackery, Co-Founder at Venture Solar. "We are committed to providing homeowners with first-rate technology and customer service to encourage homeowners to make the sustainable switch to solar energy and help them feel confident that they are investing in a service that will be used for years and years to come."

"We're excited to partner with like-minded industry leaders dedicated to making a safer and better tomorrow for us all," continues Michael Bobich, Head of Partnerships at SimpliSafe. "Partnering with Venture Solar will allow us to expand our reach, further our mission to make every home secure and give homeowners greater access to advanced technology that has their protection – and the planet's protection – in mind."

Those who take a preliminary installation meeting with a Venture Solar expert will receive a dedicated link from Venture Solar via email, through which they can redeem their complimentary system and monitoring. For additional information about SimpliSafe or Venture Solar, please visit https://venturesolar.com/.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded "Best Home Security System of 2023" by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

About Venture Solar

Founded in 2015, Venture Solar is a leading solar energy provider servicing the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" along with one of the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America," the company employs more than 300+ employees across the east coast with 7,000+ projects installed. The company helps homeowners save money on the best solar panel system available while replacing electricity and making a better tomorrow for us all. With its world-class solar systems using high-efficiency panels optimized for energy, advanced in-home monitoring controls, unbeatable warranty, and exceptional service, Venture Solar customers know they're getting the best in the industry.

1 Offer only available to potential new Venture Solar customers residing in select states (DE, PA, NJ, MA, RI, MD, NY, NH and CT) who complete a preliminary installation meeting (in-person) with a Venture Solar expert.

2 After the initial two month period, the monitoring plan will automatically renew and participating customers will be responsible for paying the monitoring plan fee, which starts at $27.99 per month unless the customers cancel prior to the next billing cycle. For additional billing and plan details, please visit https://simplisafe.com/terms-of-service.

