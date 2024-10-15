SimpliSafe® Transforms Home Security with Launch of SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection to Help Prevent Crime Before It Happens

New outdoor monitoring service delivers double layer of defense, protecting homes with SimpliSafe's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology and expert security agents

SimpliSafe also introduces its most advanced outdoor camera yet, which uses AI to identify potential threats approaching a home

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe ®, maker of award-winning smart home security systems, today unveiled SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection, a disruptive new home monitoring service that helps prevent crime before it happens. The new service extends professional monitoring outside customers' homes and offers a double layer of defense, with SimpliSafe's advanced AI technology and expert security agents working together to intercept potential intruders. SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection is enabled by SimpliSafe's most advanced outdoor camera yet, the Outdoor Security Camera Series 2, which uses advanced AI to quickly identify potential threats and allows SimpliSafe security agents to see and speak to potential intruders directly to deter them from causing harm.[1]

SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection extends professional monitoring outside customers’ homes and offers a double layer of defense, with SimpliSafe’s advanced AI technology and expert security agents working together to intercept potential intruders. SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection extends professional monitoring outside customers’ homes and offers a double layer of defense, with SimpliSafe’s advanced AI technology and expert security agents working together to intercept potential intruders. SimpliSafe’s most advanced outdoor camera yet, the Outdoor Security Camera Series 2, uses advanced AI to quickly identify potential threats approaching the home. With the optional SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection, live security agents can use the Outdoor Camera’s improved night vision, loud 90dB siren, spotlight and two-way audio to stop intruders in their tracks and send them running.

"Since day one, SimpliSafe has challenged the status quo for the safety of our customers. Today, we are making a step change in home security with groundbreaking technology that can help prevent crime from even happening," said Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer at SimpliSafe. "SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection uses advanced cloud and edge AI that's tailor-made for home security and helps our own live agents identify threats and take action before trouble can enter your home."

Advanced AI + human intervention: a new era of home security

Most traditional home security systems will trigger an alarm when an intruder is already breaking into a home. But by then it may be too late to stop them from stealing valuables or causing harm. With SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection, powered by both edge and cloud AI, SimpliSafe's own security agents can assess and react to threats outside the home in less than 30 seconds.1 The agents can then engage with and deter potential intruders before they can cause harm, helping to prevent crimes from happening in the first place.

SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection is enabled by SimpliSafe's most advanced outdoor camera yet,[2] the Outdoor Security Camera Series 2. When a customer's security system is armed, the Outdoor Camera uses AI to detect human movement outside the home. If a person is detected on the property, the service uses face matching[3] to assist SimpliSafe security agents in determining if the person matches a "Familiar Face" saved to the customer's account, typically a family member or a trusted neighbor. If the person on the property is unrecognizable, a SimpliSafe security agent will be prompted to engage and intervene using two-way audio. If needed, the agent can trigger the camera's 90dB siren, turn on spotlights, and even request police dispatch, all while capturing video evidence. The AI-powered Outdoor Camera, paired with human intervention from SimpliSafe's own expertly trained monitoring agents, provides customers twice the protection against intruders.

With improved night vision, high-quality HD video, and 140° field of view, SimpliSafe's new Outdoor Camera can capture details from up to 15 feet away - even at night. The Outdoor Camera is equipped with an upgraded speaker that can play a loud 90dB siren and provide enhanced, live two-way audio interactions, and a microphone that cuts through noise to pick up human voices – all to stop intruders in their tracks and send them running. Multiple installation options are available to customers, including self-installation or professional support, along with wireless, wired and solar panel power options.[4]

To help promote SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection and Outdoor Camera Series 2, SimpliSafe has partnered with Rachel Bilson, actress and co-host of the Broad Ideas podcast.

"As someone who has personally been impacted by break-ins, I take protecting my family and home very seriously," said Rachel Bilson. "I'm excited to partner with SimpliSafe because they're committed to keeping people safe and, with their new SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection service and Outdoor Camera, they're taking home security to a new level. The peace of mind that comes with that level of security is invaluable."

Pricing & availability

SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection is now available to customers in the U.S. on SimpliSafe.com . Customers can choose between two monitoring plans to access SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection: Pro ($49.99/month), which provides Core indoor protection with 24/7 professional monitoring to request dispatch in the event of a break-in, fire, or medical emergency, and overnight (8 p.m. - 6 a.m. local time) outdoor protection, or Pro Plus ($79.99/month), which provides the same Core indoor protection with 24/7 professional monitoring as the Pro plan, but with 24/7 outdoor protection.

The Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 with power cable included is $199.99 and available for purchase at SimpliSafe.com.

[1] Requires professional monitoring plan with SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection (Pro or Pro Plus)

[2] SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection is supported by the Outdoor Camera Series 2 and Video Doorbell Pro, and up to three cameras, one of which must be a wired Outdoor Camera Series 2.

[3] Automatic face matching is unavailable to customers in Illinois, Texas, and (Portland) Oregon.

[4] SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection requires a Outdoor Camera Series 2 powered by a SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Power Cable.

