Simplr Announces Winners of the 2021 NOW CX Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr, a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience platform, today announced the winners of the 2021 NOW CX Awards. This inaugural iteration of the award celebrates CX leaders who are committed to eradicating customer neglect through exceptional online experiences.

The 50 winners of the 2021 NOW CX Awards represent the top performers in a sweeping, year-long review of over 1,500 ecommerce brands across a wide array of sectors and company sizes. The review measured every business against the core tenets of NOW CX: customer responsiveness, engagement, and revenue generation.

"This year's winner's demonstrated a masterful use of CX to exceed the demands of the NOW Customer and as a result, generated ongoing loyalty and revenue for their companies," said Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. "We congratulate all the winners for showcasing how exceptional CX can drive real business results."

NOW CX is a new phase of CX that gives consumers an always-on, always-personal experience, whenever and wherever they want to engage. Companies were evaluated on metrics which showcase whether they were able to meet the expectations of the NOW Customer. Metrics include:

Response rate on chat and email (FRT)

Customer Effort Score (CES)

Likelihood of repurchase

Overall customer satisfaction (CSAT)

Only a select few earned an "exceptional" experience rating, with high marks in effort and repurchase rate to match.

About Simplr

Simplr offers companies a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution that meets the demands of the NOW Customer across all digital channels. Offering a combination of a uniquely talented, flexible, and scalable staffing pool, AI-based technology, and actionable intelligence, Simplr allows companies to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. With Simplr's NOW CX solution, premium brands are eradicating customer neglect, turning browsers into buyers, and turning customers into fans. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

