Simplr Appoints John Gniadek as Vice President of Partner Success

Gniadek brings more than 25 years' experience in building global customer success and operations programs for enterprise B2B technology firms

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr, the conversational experience platform built to exceed the expectations of the NOW Customer, today appointed John Gniadek as Vice President of Partner Success. In the role, Gniadek will lead the strategic development and build-out of all of Simplr's customer operations, including customer success, onboarding, professional services, internationalization, and programmatic scale.

Gniadek comes to Simplr with more than 25 years' experience in customer success and services, specializing in scaling and maturing global customer operations for fast-growing enterprise business solutions. Most recently, he served as SVP of Customer Success and Operations and B2B SaaS platform provider ConnectBase, where over the course of four years he provided tactical and strategic thought leadership for all post-sale and customer operations. Prior to ConnectBase, Gniadek held customer success and professional service leadership positions at Nasuni, HP, and Iron Mountain.

"We call our customers 'partners' because of our commitment to work in close collaboration with them, resulting in highly tailored CX programs that generate successful outcomes for both parties," said Eng Tan, Simplr CEO. "These are the exact types of customer success programs that John has built at a host of different firms throughout his career. I can't wait to work closely with him to scale out Simplr's partner success program, ensuring that our partners remain at the forefront of the NOW CX movement for many years to come."

"Simplr and their partners are redefining what it means to deliver truly exceptional CX and meet the demands of the NOW Customer," said Gniadek. "What their partner success team has built to date is incredible. I'm honored to work beside the team and lead a global movement in how companies interact with consumers."

Simplr's partner success organization oversees and ensures the success of the company's customer base, which includes major consumer brands such as Restaurant Brands International, The North Face, and YETI. Working closely with Simplr's customers, they build out long-term growth and success plans designed to ensure maximize success when leveraging the Simplr offering, while also helping to grow and mature the customer's overall CX programs.

In April, Simplr's partner success team won an Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group. Simplr was also named an Honorable Mention in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO.

To learn more about how Simplr's partners leverage the platform, visit https://www.simplr.ai/customer-stories .

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's AI-enabled platform unites chatbots and human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Find more information about Simplr at https://www.simplr.ai/ .

