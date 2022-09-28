Simplr Appoints Mark Coffman as Chief Sales Officer

A veteran sales leader with 25+ years' experience at high-growth enterprise tech firms, Coffman will lead the company's global sales strategy and operational execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr, the conversational experience platform built to exceed the expectations of the NOW Customer, today appointed Mark Coffman as chief sales officer. In the role, Coffman will oversee the development and execution of Simplr's global sales strategy and organizational growth.

Coffman comes to Simplr from digital asset solution provider Vertalo, where he was chief revenue officer leading all go-to-market efforts. Prior to Vertalo, Coffman held executive sales leadership and chief revenue officer positions at high-growth enterprise technology companies including Interset, Apptio, and Endeca. Coffman also spent more than eight years at TIBCO Software, where he served as VP of Sales.

"As Simplr continues to gain traction as the CX platform of record for large international brands, we knew we needed someone with deep experience in enterprise technology go-to-market strategies to lead our sales team as our first chief sales officer," said Eng Tan, Simplr CEO. "Quite simply, there are few sales leaders more experienced when it comes to rapidly scaling enterprise sales and GTM teams than Mark, and we are incredibly excited to have him on board."

"Simplr has quickly established itself as a major disruptor in both the customer service BPO and chatbot spaces, boasting an incredibly loyal customer base made up of brands known worldwide for forward-looking, exceptional CX," said Coffman. "Through hard work and dedication to customer success, Simplr has established an exceptional foundation upon which to grow the company. I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work alongside my teammates."

Simplr is the only customer service solution on the market that offers automation backed by humans. Through AI-powered customer inquiry routing mechanisms and response recommendations, the Simplr platform automates and resolves up to 80% of customer inquiries, resulting in improved efficiency and cost savings all while providing a better customer experience. Simplr customers see an average savings of 49% when compared to what they spend with legacy chatbot and customer service outsourcer providers.

In 2022, Simplr has caught the attention of the industry and has become recognized as a major innovator in the CX technology space. Recent honors include:

Honorable Mention in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service BPO

Winning "Best Best AI-Based Solution for Customer Service" in the 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards

A Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category

A Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

A 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Being recognized as one of the most innovative companies of the year in the December 2021 Best in Biz Awards

To learn more about how Simplr's customers leverage the platform, visit https://www.simplr.ai/customer-stories .

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's AI-enabled platform unites chatbots and human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Find more information about Simplr at https://www.simplr.ai/ .

