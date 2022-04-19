Simplr Wins 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

Simplr is disrupting the staid customer support contact center model by offering a combination of a uniquely talented and scalable staffing pool, automation, and AI-based technology, allowing customers to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. The Simplr platform raises revenue conversions by an average of 44% and reduces high-effort customer interactions in half, increasing customer repurchase rates by 7-10%. Current customers include Restaurant Brands International, YETI, and The North Face.

Recognizing the need to serve their own customers equally as well as the solution does, Simplr has invested heavily in their customer success team (known internally as "partner success"). The organization oversees and ensures the success of Simplr's customer base. Working closely with Simplr's customers, they build out highly customized, long-term growth and success plans designed to ensure maximize success when leveraging the Simplr offering while also helping to grow the careers of the individuals at our customer base that we work alongside with on a daily basis.

"Simplr was built upon the notion that customer experience is among the most crucial areas of a business when it comes to continued growth and long-term success. That notion also drives how we think about our own customer success team," said John Gniadek, VP, Partner Success at Simplr. "We are honored to be recognized as one of the leading customer success organizations in the industry, reflecting the incredible amount of hard work and devotion our team invests into ensuring the success of our customers every day."

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adopt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Simplr as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's AI-enabled platform unites chatbots and human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Find more information about Simplr at https://www.simplr.ai/.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE Simplr