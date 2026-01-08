Simply Business Appoints Jeff Wright Vice President, Head of Insurance Product

Industry veteran to oversee insurance product development and innovation, advancing Simply Business's commitment to simplifying insurance for small businesses

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC , the leading digital marketplace for easily finding, comparing, and buying tailored small business insurance, today announced the appointment of Jeff Wright as Vice President, Head of Insurance Product. He will lead Simply Business's U.S. insurance product function with a focus on advancing the company's mission of closing the coverage gap faced by small businesses. This focus will make protecting small businesses simpler, smarter, and more accessible.

Jeff Wright Vice President, Head of Insurance Product

Samantha Roady, U.S. CEO of Simply Business said "Hiring a seasoned insurance professional like Jeff underscores Simply Business's continued commitment to product innovation and creating a superior customer experience.. His track record of building customer-centric and digital-first insurance products will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth in the U.S.."

Wright brings two decades of experience leveraging technology to develop and scale innovative insurance solutions. He has held product leadership roles at Liberty Mutual, Plymouth Rock Assurance and Lemonade, where he led pricing, product and technology teams focused on delivering superior customer experiences and simplifying the complex coverage decisions faced by consumers and business customers.

"I'm thrilled to join Simply Business and help drive the next wave of customer impact through technology and product innovation," said Wright. "Earlier in my career I launched my own business so I know firsthand how hard small business owners work to build their dreams, and they deserve insurance that's easy to understand, simple to buy, and tailored to their unique needs. Simply Business has already shown how innovation can transform the small business insurance experience, and I look forward to building on that foundation to deliver even greater value to our customers."

Reporting to Simply Business's U.S. CEO, Samantha Roady, Wright will also serve as a member of the U.S. management team. Wright will oversee the Insurance Product Development, Insurance Product Management, Insurance Product Operations and Insurance Product Delivery teams. He will lead efforts to build and scale a robust product strategy, working closely with engineering and digital product teams to expand and enhance Simply Business's marketplace, helping small business owners quickly and confidently find coverage that meets their needs.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is dedicated to making small business insurance simple and accessible. The company's robust digital marketplace allows small business owners to find and buy the insurance they need online, matching them with coverage from multiple top carriers to offer transparency, choice, and value. Simply Business's product offering includes general liability, professional liability, business owner's policy, workers' compensation, cyber insurance, and more.

An insurtech pioneer, Simply Business has 20 years of experience supporting the needs of small businesses, with over one million active customers. Founded in the UK in 2005, Simply Business launched its U.S. operations in 2017 and today employs over 1,000 people across offices in London and Northampton in the UK and Boston in the U.S.

