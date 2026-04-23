Simply Business Launches Insurance App for Small Businesses in ChatGPT in the U.S.

Small business owners can now receive instant insurance price estimates in ChatGPT

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, a digital insurance marketplace for small businesses, today announced the launch of its business insurance app in ChatGPT in the U.S. The company separately announced the launch of a UK version of the app.

The new application safely connects ChatGPT to the Simply Business indicative pricing functionality, ensuring security, privacy and reliability. Small business owners can immediately receive an indicative price by providing just three pieces of information – business/trade, estimated annual revenue and ZIP code. They are then directed to the Simply Business website to complete the full quote process and securely purchase a policy.

The launch builds on the company's global technology strategy to leverage AI to simplify the insurance-buying process for entrepreneurs. In October 2025, the company introduced a hyper-personalized AI-powered advisor in the U.S., designed to make the insurance buying process faster, clearer and more intuitive.

The Simply Business app is available on the App Directory within ChatGPT and may appear as a recommendation when users ask questions related to business risk and insurance.

David Summers, Group CEO at Simply Business, said: "In 2005, we set out to change the way small businesses purchase insurance. More than two decades later, we have over 1 million customers worldwide and we are continuing to evolve our capabilities to simplify the way they research and buy insurance. Launching this insurance app in the U.S. and the UK for small businesses in ChatGPT is our latest step in meeting our customers where they are and making the insurance-buying process an easier, better and fairer experience for them."

Dana Edwards, Group CTO at Simply Business, added: "Small business owners are already using platforms like ChatGPT to research, plan and make decisions. By safely bringing insurance pricing into that environment, we're removing one more barrier between them and the coverage they need. We designed the app with the safeguards that customers have come to expect – this kind of rapid, responsible innovation is precisely what our global technology platform is built for."

Note to Editors

The Simply Business app is powered by ChatGPT and operates independently as a distribution channel. No personally identifiable information (PII) is collected within the ChatGPT interface.

All final quotes and policy sales are processed exclusively via the secure simplybusiness.com platform.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is dedicated to making small business insurance simple and accessible. The company's robust digital marketplace allows small business owners to find and buy the insurance they need online, matching them with coverage from multiple top carriers to offer transparency, choice, and value. Simply Business's product offering includes general liability, professional liability, business owner's policy, workers' compensation, cyber insurance, and more.

An insurtech pioneer, Simply Business has 20 years of experience supporting the needs of small businesses, with over one million active customers. Founded in the UK in 2005, Simply Business launched its U.S. operations in 2017. Simply Business is a subsidiary of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV).

Contact: Jillian Reid, [email protected]

SOURCE Simply Business