Simply Business Wins "SMB InsurTech Solution of the Year" in FinTech Breakthrough Awards

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC, the leading digital marketplace for easily finding, comparing and buying tailored small business insurance, today announced its AI advisor has been named "SMB InsurTech Solution of the Year" in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The proprietary solution, built on Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4.5, has transformed the insurance buying process for small business owners.

"Our AI advisor was designed in-house, with a focus on reimagining the digital insurance buying experience for small business owners, enabling them to make confident decisions quickly," said Dana Edwards, Group CTO at Simply Business. "This recognition underscores our mission of making small business insurance simple and accessible."

Now in its 10th year, the annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize leading companies, technologies and products in the fintech market. Simply Business was selected from more than 4,500 global nominations by an independent panel of industry experts, based on a rigorous evaluation of innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value and impact.

"Simply Business is transforming the insurance buying journey into a simple, conversational experience that feels more like guidance than a sales pitch for small businesses," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at FinTech Breakthrough. "We were particularly impressed with the company's customer-first philosophy and commitment to responsible innovation, making it the clear choice for SMB InsurTech Solution of the Year."

About Simply Business's AI Advisor

Launched in October 2025, the hyper-personalized AI-powered insurance advisor uses proprietary technology, built on a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) model, to make the insurance buying process faster, clearer and more intuitive. Key features include:

Accuracy-first verification – Every response is immediate, personalized and grounded in human-verified content, cross-referenced against a validated knowledge base.

– Every response is immediate, personalized and grounded in human-verified content, cross-referenced against a validated knowledge base. Real-time clarification – Policy language is translated into plain, conversational terms that are easy to understand.

– Policy language is translated into plain, conversational terms that are easy to understand. Seamless human handoff – When users need additional support, they are instantly connected to Simply Business's team of skilled agents.

– When users need additional support, they are instantly connected to Simply Business's team of skilled agents. Continuous learning – Through real-time feedback loops, the advisor grows smarter and more responsive with every interaction.

Find out more here.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is dedicated to making small business insurance simple and accessible. The company's robust digital marketplace allows small-business owners to find and buy the insurance they need online, matching them with coverage from multiple top carriers to offer transparency, choice and value. Simply Business's product offerings include general liability, professional liability, business owner's policies, workers compensation, cyber insurance and more.

An insurtech pioneer, Simply Business has 20 years of experience supporting the needs of small businesses, with over one million active customers. Founded in the UK in 2005, Simply Business launched its U.S. operations in 2017 and employs over 1,000 people across offices in London and Northampton in the UK, and Boston in the U.S. Simply Business is a subsidiary of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV).

About FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough LLC, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation in financial technologies and services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of fintech companies and products, in categories that include payments, personal finance, cryptocurrency, wealth management, fraud protection, banking, lending, regtech, insurtech and more. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT: Jillian Reid, [email protected]

SOURCE Simply Business