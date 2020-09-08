Simply Business Named a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, Inc. , a digital insurance agency offering small business insurance policies on behalf of a panel of carriers, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. The annual list recognizes the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. This year's report features 100 companies of various sizes.

"Our positive and supportive culture is a big part of who we are, and it's an honor to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance," said Missy Steiman, Vice President of People at Simply Business. "We focus on creating an environment where our employees enjoy the work they do and have the resources they need to be successful."

To be considered for the list of Best Places to Work in Insurance, organizations must undergo a two-part assessment, including a questionnaire about company policies and a confidential employee survey related to engagement and satisfaction. The list divides employers across the country into the categories of small (25–249 employees), medium (250–999 employees) and large (1,000 or more employees).

Simply Business makes it easy for small business owners to choose an insurance solution that best fits their needs. The company is driven by a customer-first model dedicated to improving value, choice and coverage. For more information, please visit simplybusiness.com.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 600,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on value, choice and coverage.

