Simply Business Partners with Employers® to Expand Workers' Compensation Offering for Small Business Customers

Technology-driven partnership provides end-to-end digital quote and purchase experience

BOSTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC ., the leading digital insurance broker focused on small businesses, today announced a collaboration with EMPLOYERS, a leading provider of workers' compensation insurance. This expansion of Simply Business' offering supports the company's ability to digitally quote and bind workers' compensation policies for over 300 different types of small businesses across all eligible states.

"EMPLOYERS is known for delivering comprehensive workers' compensation solutions that help small business owners safeguard their businesses and employees," said Samantha Roady, U.S. CEO at Simply Business. "Through their extensive appetite and national footprint, we'll be able to effectively serve more small business customers across various industries."

Businesses with more than one employee are required by most states to carry workers' compensation insurance, but small businesses may not know where to go to purchase the coverage they require, or they find it prohibitively expensive. Simply Business focuses on the unique needs of small business owners and works with top providers to offer tailored and affordable solutions.

"We're excited to partner with Simply Business, which shares our mission to provide cost-effective insurance to America's small businesses," said Chris Champlin, Vice President of Digital Sales at EMPLOYERS. "Simply Business' intuitive online platform will enable us to meet more customers where they are and help them secure the workers' compensation coverage they need."

The addition of EMPLOYERS expands Simply Business' already diverse panel of nationally recognized workers' compensation providers, including its most recent strategic collaboration announced in 2023 with Cerity Insurance.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is dedicated to making small business insurance simple and accessible. The company's proprietary technology platform allows small business owners to easily search and compare quotes from over 20 top-rated carriers, customize their coverage, and purchase and access their policies online. Licensed insurance agents are also available to provide expert guidance throughout the process. Simply Business' robust product offering includes general liability, professional liability, business owners policy, workers' compensation, cyber insurance, and more.

With over one million active customers globally, insurtech pioneer Simply Business has nearly 20 years of experience supporting the needs of small businesses. Founded in the UK in 2005, Simply Business launched its US operations in 2017 and today employs over 1,000 people across offices in London and Northampton in the UK, and Boston and Atlanta in the US.

For more information about Simply Business, please visit SimplyBusiness.com.

About EMPLOYERS

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services (collectively "EMPLOYERS®") focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. EMPLOYERS leverages over a century of experience to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. Drawing from its long history and extensive knowledge, EMPLOYERS empowers businesses by protecting their most valuable asset – their employees – through exceptional claims management, loss control, and risk management services, creating safer work environments.

EMPLOYERS is also proud to offer Cerity®, which is focused on providing digital-first, direct-to-consumer workers' compensation insurance solutions with fast, and affordable coverage options through a user-friendly online platform.

EMPLOYERS operates throughout the United States, apart from four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A - (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity Services, Inc., are subsidiaries of Employers Holdings, Inc. EMPLOYERS® is a registered trademark of EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity® is a registered trademark of Cerity Services, Inc.

For more information, please visit EMPLOYERS.com and Cerity.com .

