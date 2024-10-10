Simply Business Partners with Sky's The Limit to Empower The Next Generation of Small Business Owners

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC , the leading digital insurance broker focused on small businesses, announced today a partnership with Sky's The Limit (STL), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting emerging small businesses from underrepresented backgrounds and minority groups. The new partnership aims to make a significant impact on the lives of startup founders by providing them with much-needed resources to reach their business goals.

"Partnering with Sky's The Limit means empowering entrepreneurs to harness the transformative power of social capital, expert mentorship, and critical business funding," said Sam Roady, CEO of U.S. Business at Simply Business. "Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of budding entrepreneurs, help turn dreams into reality, and create the next generation of thriving small businesses."

Sky's The Limit has a proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs, including many from statistically underrepresented backgrounds. To date, over 60,000 entrepreneurs have benefited from Sky's The Limit programs, which include mentorship, training, funding, job creation, business creation, and community building.

As part of the partnership, Simply Business provides aspiring entrepreneurs within the Sky's The Limit network with mentorship and business training resources, along with financial support for the organization's on-going programming. Simply Business employees volunteer their time to provide one-on-one and group mentoring services to Sky's The Limit entrepreneurs to help them navigate and overcome business challenges, learn new skills, and achieve business goals.

"To have the support of Simply Business means standing with a company that genuinely shares in our dedication to championing the growth and success of small business owners," said Bo Ghirardelli, Co-Founder and CEO at Sky's The Limit. "Their involvement will help more entrepreneurs thrive with confidence, backed by a team that truly cares about each entrepreneur's success."

About Simply Business

Simply Business is dedicated to making small business insurance simple and accessible. The company's robust digital marketplace allows small business owners to find and buy the insurance they need online, matching them with coverage from multiple top carriers to offer transparency, choice, and value.

An insurtech pioneer, Simply Business has nearly 20 years of experience supporting the needs of small businesses, with over one million active customers. Founded in the UK in 2005, Simply Business launched its US operations in 2017 and today employs over 1,000 people across offices in London and Northampton in the UK, and Boston and Atlanta in the US. To learn more, visit SimplyBusiness.com.

About Sky's the Limit:

Sky's the Limit is a digital business accelerator and mentoring platform that provides earliest-stage, underrepresented entrepreneurs with mentoring from peers and volunteer professionals, as well as entrepreneurship training and startup grants. For more information, visit https://www.skysthelimit.org/

