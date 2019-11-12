Simply NUC® Announces a New Product Line of AMD Ryzen™ Embedded-Based Long-Life Mini Computers

"We are thrilled to be working with AMD on the long-life mini computer product line as this will plug a gap in our NUC roadmap," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO. "Sequoia is the first of a complete product line we are rolling out to our customers where we can commit seven years of supply from the time of launch."

"We are excited to power a new portfolio of extended life small form factor PCs for Simply NUC," said Amey Deosthali, channel marketing director, Embedded Solutions, AMD. "With the scalability and ecosystem support of the AMD Ryzen Embedded processors, Simply NUC will enter into this new segment by offering innovative solutions to the industrial IoT, signage, analytics, and AI markets,"

The Simply NUC LLMv8SQ and LLMv6SQ (named Sequoia) are mini computer SKUs built with AMD Ryzen Embedded V1807B or V1605B processors, delivering innovation in a small space for embedded solutions. A wireless-AC card can be installed into one of three M.2 slots, leaving another slot available for an LTE modem, and the final slot for a lightning fast SSD. The bottom of the chassis is designed for mounting options including DIN rail and VESA plate. Finally, whether it's Windows® 10, Linux, or another OS, these systems are tested to run a wide range of operating systems so you can build the exact solution your clients want.

Sequoia is a mini computer that's small in size but not on toughness or reliability. Engineered and manufactured in Germany, it supports an automotive-grade power supply range (8 to 32Vdc), provides locking video port and power connectors, withstands a maximum relative humidity of 95% @ 40C, and a wide operational temperature range of 0 to 60C. Sequoia also features a built-in health monitoring system including controllable fan, hardware monitoring, and a watchdog timer. When it comes to rugged environments, Sequoia is built to last.

Sequoia has several features that make it optimal for embedded solutions. Designed to stand the test of time, Simply NUC is committed to supporting the manufacture and sales of Sequoia in the same form, fit, and function for seven years from launch. This workhorse includes an M.2 key B slot that will accommodate an LTE modem for remote usage. Sequoia also features two serial ports, two gigabit Ethernet ports, two mini Display Ports, and wi-fi and cellular options to accommodate a plethora of embedded usages including AI, robotics, industrial computer, and POS.

Longer term Simply NUC is committed to a complete roadmap of long-life mini computers including additional AMD Ryzen Embedded processors. More product announcements are forthcoming soon.

About Simply NUC, Inc.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in the NUC platform. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported NUC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com

